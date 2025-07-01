Team India is set to make key changes for the Edgbaston Test vs England. Arshdeep Singh may debut in place of Bumrah, Washington Sundar could replace Shardul Thakur, and Nitish Kumar Reddy is likely to come in for Karun Nair to bolster the balance.

Team India gears up for the second Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham, starting on July 2. The Shubman Gill-led side is trailing 0-1 in the five-match series after losing the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds last week.

India suffered a five-wicket defeat to England after the hosts chased down a 371-run target in 82 overs on the final day of the Headingley Test. The visitors lost the series opener despite four batters, including Rishabh Pant (2), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and KL Rahul, scoring five centuries, and a five-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah in the first innings.

Moreover, the missed opportunities on the field, especially dropped catches, cost India a victory for India as England snatched the momentum on the final day and gunned down the imposing target with ease.

Following the Headingley Test defeat, Team India is likely to undergo massive changes in the playing XI, with Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested due to workload management, as the visitors aim to make a comeback to level the series in the Edgbaston Test.

Arshdeep Singh likely to come in for Jasprit Bumrah

With Jasprit Bumrah uncertain for the Edgbaston Test, Arshdeep Singh is likely to make his Test debut and come in as a replacement for the pace spearhead. Singh received a Test call-up for the Test series against England, but did not get picked for the Headingley Test as India went with Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj as the pace bowlers.

With Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj likely to retain their place as the right-arm pacers, Arshdeep Singh is expected to add variety to the attack with his left-arm angle, offering swing and control, key assets on a traditionally seaming-friendly Edgbaston Test.

After Zaheer Khan, India have rarely had a consistent left-arm pace option in Test cricket. Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion could break that pattern, offering a different angle of attack and troubling England’s top order with the new ball.

Arshdeep Singh has experience of playing red-ball in English conditions, thanks to his County stint with Kent last year, picking 13 wickets at an average of 41.76. This could help him adapt quickly to the conditions and bring valuable control with the new ball.

Akash Deep too is in the mix for Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for the Edgbaston Test, but Team India management might look to have a left-arm pacer to give variety to India’s bowling attack.

No Kuldeep Yadav, but India to go with two left-arm spinners

Another change in the playing XI is likely to bring in an extra spin bowling option to complement Ravindra Jadeja. Washington Sundar is expected to be included in the team as a spin-bowling all-rounder by replacing Shardul Thakur, who failed to make an impact with the bat and ball in his first Test in a year.

Sundar can be a lethal spin bowler on Day 4 and 5 surfaces in England, offering control and the ability to extract bounce and turn. Additionally, the southpaw’s batting skills will add depth to the lineup, making him a valuable asset in the lower order of the batting lineup.

Replacing Shardul Thakur with Washington Sundar could be ideal for India’s balance, providing a second left-arm spin option alongside Ravindra Jadeja, while strengthening the batting depth.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav is unlikely to be picked in the playing XI despite variations and control, as team management is expected to favour Washington Sundar’s all-round abilities and the combination of two spin bowling all-rounders in Jadeja and Sundar for batting depth and better balance.

Karun Nair likely to make way for Nitish Kumar Reddy

Karun Nair made his comeback to the Test team after seven years, with his last appearance coming against Australia in November 2017. However, he failed to justify his selection to the playing XI, despite scoring a double century in India A’s unofficial Test against England Lions, as he scored a duck and 20 runs in both innings of the Headingley Test.

The veteran Indian batter, who has experience playing in English conditions during his 2-season County stint with Northamptonshire, is likely to make for young India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.

Nitish Kumar Reddy grabbed the spotlight with a century in the MCG Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December last year. He was included in the India Test squad for his maiden England tour.

Nitish Reddy is likely to be brought into the playing XI in order to have a more balanced combination in the middle-order, with his ability to contribute with bat and ball giving India a much-needed cushion in challenging overseas conditions.

India’s likely playing XI for the Edgbaston Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK/VC), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh.