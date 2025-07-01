- Home
ENG vs IND: With Bumrah unlikely to play the Edgbaston Test, should India be worried about a 0-2 deficit?
Jasprit Bumrah’s availability for the Edgbaston Test remains uncertain due to workload management. Despite the Headingley loss, Team India is prioritizing his long-term fitness, sticking to their pre-decided rotation plan for the five-match series.
Uncertain over Bumrah's participation in the 2nd Test
Ahead of the Edgbaston Test between England and India, there is uncertainty looming over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in a crucial match after the visitors’ Headingley Test defeat.
Jasprit Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings before going wicketless in the second innings, costing India a victory with a 5-wicket defeat to England at Headingley. After his fifer, Bumrah was urged by former India batting legend turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar to play all five Tests of the ongoing series. The chorus for Bumrah’s participation in all five matches of the Test series grew after the Headingley Test defeat.
However, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was very firm on management and Jasprit Bumrah’s stance of playing him three Tests, highlighting workload concerns. Gambhir did not disclose the next two Tests Bumrah would feature.
Planned rest raises eyebrows
Even after losing the Headingley Test, Team India management is sticking to the workload management plan for Jasprit Bumrah, with selective matches of the five-match Test series. The pace spearhead’s unlikely availability for the Edgbaston Test is a gamble that could backfire on the visitors, especially when the momentum is on England’s side, who capitalized on India’s dropped catches to clinch a five-wicket victory.
Despite getting a break of eight days between the first and second Tests, Team India management remains cautious about Bumrah’s workload, prioritizing long-term fitness over immediate impact, a move that might prove costly for the visitors in the Edgbaston Test.
Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury during the Sydney Test, which kept him out of action for three months before making his comeback to the IPL 2025, has made the team management even more wary of overworking him in a long and demanding England Test series.
Concern over India’s pace bowling attack
The concern over India’s pace bowling attack has already crept in despite Jasprit Bumrah’s presence in the Headingley Test, as fellow seamers failed to provide adequate support. The likes of Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Shardul Thakur picked wickets, but were leaking runs, which allowed England to keep their scoreboard ticking.
At the same time, the over-reliance on Jasprit Bumrah to deliver was exposed when the pace spearhead failed to take a single wicket in his spell of 19 overs in the Headingley Test defeat, underlining the need for India’s other fast bowlers to step up and share the workload effectively in his potential absence at Edgbaston.
England unchanged in their playing XI
When India were busy with selection dilemmas and workload management talks, England announced their playing XI for the Edgbaston Test. The hosts did not make any changes to their team, which played a crucial role in the Headingley Test win. This reflected their settled approach and confidence after the victory in the series opener.
If Jasprit Bumrah is rested for the second Test, Team India would face the same England team that exposed the visitors’ fielding and bowling weaknesses. A unit high on momentum, rhythm, and clarity in their roles is likely to make India’s task challenging at Edgbaston.
The hosts’ consistency in their selection adds a challenge to India’s task, especially if they are going into a must-win Test without their potent bowler.
Team management to take last minute call
Speaking at the press conference on Monday, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate dismissed injury concerns for the pacer, adding that he is ready to play. However, the inclusion in the playing XI for the Edgbaston Test will be taken in the last minute.
“With Bumrah, he is ready to play. It's how we manage these four tests. So if we feel like there's value in playing him in this Test, we'll make that call at the very last minute.” Indian assistant coach.
“But I'm talking about whether, how the pitch is going to play. Are we better off holding him back for Lord's and maybe Manchester or the Oval? So it's all those factors,” he added.
Experts warn India of a 0-2 deficit
Former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri and England pacer Mark Wood have sent a huge warning of ‘0-2’ to Team India if the visitors decide to rest Jasprit Bumrah. Having lost the Headingley Test, India face an uphill battle to make a comeback in the absence of their pair leader.
Speaking on Sky Sports, Ravi Shastri feels that resting India’s pace spearhead in the Edgbaston Test might lead to another defeat for the Shubman Gill-led side. While Wood feels that Bumrah will play both the Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s, as the visitors cannot afford to have a 0-2 defeat.
“He’s going to play them two, I am telling you, I think he’ll play them both… He’s got to because they can’t afford to go 2-0 down, so you want your best bowler.” Wood told Mike Atherton on the Sky Sports show.
Left-arm pacer might bring balance to India’s pace bowling
Akash Deep and Arshdeep Singh are in contention for a spot in the playing XI if Jasprit Bumrah sits out for the Edgbaston Test. Arshdeep Singh seems to be an ideal replacement for Bumrah due to his left-arm bowling.
With Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj likely to retain their place as right-arm pacers, Arshdeep’s inclusion would bring a much-needed left-arm variation and natural swing with the new ball.
The 26-year-old not only can fetch the ball at right line and length but also swing the ball in both directions. Arshdeep Singh’s ability to move the ball both ways, hit the deck, and create awkward angles could make him a valuable asset against England’s heavy batting line-up.