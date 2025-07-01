Image Credit : Getty

Ahead of the Edgbaston Test between England and India, there is uncertainty looming over pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in a crucial match after the visitors’ Headingley Test defeat.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up five wickets in the first innings before going wicketless in the second innings, costing India a victory with a 5-wicket defeat to England at Headingley. After his fifer, Bumrah was urged by former India batting legend turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar to play all five Tests of the ongoing series. The chorus for Bumrah’s participation in all five matches of the Test series grew after the Headingley Test defeat.

However, Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir was very firm on management and Jasprit Bumrah’s stance of playing him three Tests, highlighting workload concerns. Gambhir did not disclose the next two Tests Bumrah would feature.