Image Credit : Getty

Team India skipper Shubman Gill lit the Edgbaston with his maiden double century in the format in the first innings of the second Test against England in Birmingham on Thursday, July 3.

Shubman Gill played a marathon innings of 269 off 387 balls, including 30 fours and 3 sixes, to take Team India past the 550-run mark in the first innings. Gill resumed his batting on Day 2 with an overnight score of 114 off 216 balls and steadily built on it with his controlled aggression and flawless shot selection. Gill’s knock helped India post a total of 587 in 151 overs.

During his 269-run marathon innings, Shubman Gill shattered several records to enter the history books. Let’s take a look at the milestones achieved by the Indian skipper.