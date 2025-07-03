ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill announced his arrival as a future legend with a majestic double century against England at Edgbaston, showcasing elegance, grit, and unmatched composure.

ENG vs IND, 2nd Test: As the Indian cricket team faced off against England at Edgbaston, I had the privilege of witnessing a historic moment in Indian cricket—Shubman Gill's first-ever double century. From the press box, with a clear view of the action, the atmosphere was electric, but it was the composure and technique of Gill's innings that truly captivated me.

The 25-year-old opener, known for his elegant strokes, displayed remarkable calmness under pressure. Each run he scored seemed like a testament to his maturity as a player. His focus on building an innings, rather than seeking quick glory, was a sight to behold.

Gill’s double century was nothing short of a masterclass in batting. He reached the landmark with a stunning display of shot selection, scoring 200 runs with a total of 21 boundaries and 3 sixes.

What struck me most was how effortlessly he navigated the English bowlers, who tried every trick in their arsenal. Gill handled each delivery with unflinching confidence. His footwork was impeccable, always getting to the pitch of the ball or playing it late, displaying remarkable versatility.

It was a truly elegant knock, where he seamlessly mixed solid defense with calculated aggression, never looking rushed. As he eased through each phase of his innings, it became clear that this was a special knock—a future superstar in the making, securing his place in cricketing folklore.

As I captured the moments on camera, from his first runs to that unforgettable milestone, I couldn’t help but marvel at how far he’s come in such a short time. His controlled aggression and tactical approach were on full display, and it was clear that this was not just a milestone for Gill, but a significant moment in Indian cricket history.

Being in the Edgbaston press box provided me with a unique perspective—watching not only a young star make history but seeing how he did it with unwavering poise. It was a thrilling experience to be part of that moment, capturing a piece of cricket history through my lens.

As the crowd erupted in applause, I couldn’t help but feel privileged to have witnessed the birth of a new chapter in Indian cricket—a captain’s knock that will be remembered for years to come.