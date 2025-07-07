Image Credit : Getty

Team India scripted a historic Test victory against England in the second Test of the five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6. Shubman Gill-led side registered a massive 336-run win to clinch India’s first-ever Test win at Edgbaston in 58 years.

After declaring the second innings at 427/7 and setting a 608-run target, Team India's bowling attack, led by Akash Deep, bundled out the hosts for 271 to level the series 1-1. The visitors lost the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds by five wickets but bounced back emphatically to break a 58-year Test jinx in Birmingham and regain their momentum in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from India’s historic Edgbaston Test win.