Team India secured a resounding victory over England in the second Test at Edgbaston, leveling the five-match series 1-1. This win marks the end of a 58-year winless streak for India at this venue, a historic achievement for Shubman Gill's team.

Shubman Gill-led Team India scripted a historic victory with a mammoth 336-run win over England in the second Test of the ongoing five-match series at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday, July 6.

With 536 runs and seven wickets to take on the final day, India's bowlers rose to the occasion, unperturbed by the long delay due to torrential rain in Birmingham, as they bundled out for 271 in 68.1 overs and sealed a historic and memorable win to level the series 1-1. The visitors lost the opening match of the series by five wickets at Headingley but bounced back in style to register a win at Edgbaston.

With a massive win over England, Team India ended a 58-year-long Test winless drought at Edgbaston, which was one of the few venues in England where India had never tasted victory since 1967.

Akash Deep’s six-wicket haul paves the way for victory

Akash Deep has emerged as the hero for Team India in the second innings, as his sensational spell played a pivotal role in clinching a historic victory over England, backing up his first-innings effort to demolish the hosts’ lower-order resistance.

After he registered a four-wicket haul in the first innings, Akash Deep produced another brilliant performance by scalping six wickets while conceding 99 runs in his spell of 21.1 overs. The right-arm pacer, who came in as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah, set the tone for India’s victory with his fiery spell on Day 4, dismissing Ben Duckett and Joe Root, reducing England to 50/3 in 10.1 overs.

On the final day, Akash Deep wreaked havoc with his double strike by dismissing Ollie Pope and Harry Brook to further put England under scoreboard pressure as they were reduced to 83/5.

After a strong resistance by Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith, who shared a gritty 70-run stand for the sixth wicket, which ended by Washington Sundar with the wicket of the England skipper at 153/6, triggering a collapse. Jamie Smith’s stay at the crease was troubling Team India as he was looking to draw the match for England, but Akash Deep and Washington Sundar teamed up to remove the dangerous middle order.

With one wicket needed for India to win, Akash Deep stepped up again and removed Brydon Carse, who tried to slog but got edged, and Shubman Gill took a clean catch at cover, sealing a historic win for the visitors at the venue, which had long been a fortress for England against India.

A collective effort sealed victory for Team India

A historic Test win for Team India at Edgbaston was the result of a collective team effort, with bowlers rising to the occasion and the batters laying a solid foundation for a historic victory at the venue. In the first innings, Shubman Gill’s 269, Ravindra Jadeja and Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifties, and the vital contribution by Washington Sundar guided Team India to 587.

Then, Mohammed Siraj (6) and Akash Deep (4) combined to pick 10 wickets to bundle out England for 407, despite momentum changing 303-run stand between Jamie Smith (184*) and Harry Brook (158).

In the second innings, Shubman Gill had another record-breaking innings of 161 off 162 balls, along with crucial half-centuries by KL Rahul (55), Ravindra Jadeja (69), and Rishabh Pant helped Team India set a massive 608-run target for England to chase by declaring their second innings at 427/7 in 83 overs.

In England’s 608-run chase, the hosts crumbled under pressure despite Jamie Smith’s gritty 88, as India’s relentless bowling attack, led by Akash Deep’s six-wicket haul, bundled out the hosts for 271. Apart from Akash, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, and Washington Sundar also made a vital contribution to India’s second innings bowling by taking a scalp each.