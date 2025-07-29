Image Credit : Getty

Team India will face England in the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at The Oval in London, which will start on July 31.

The five-match Test series is currently at 2-1 in favour of England, with India needing a win to level the series at Old Trafford. The fourth Test ended in a draw after Team India put up a resilient second-innings batting performance. Ravindra Jadeja (107*), Shubman Gill (103), Washington Sundar (101*), and KL Rahul (90) guided the visitors to 425/4 from 2/0 and took a 114-run lead before agreeing to a draw.

As the Oval Test is set to take place on Thursday, let’s take a look at five things Team India needs to fix.