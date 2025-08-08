Jasprit Bumrah vs Mohammed Siraj: Who Should Be India’s Go-To Pacer in Tests? Analysis
Mohammed Siraj’s stellar show in the England Tests, especially without Bumrah, highlighted his growing stature, while Bumrah’s unmatched skill and overseas record reaffirm his elite status. India’s pace future may hinge on managing both wisely.
Who should be India's pace leader after England Test series
Following India’s thrilling victory in the fifth and final at the Oval in London, which resulted in a five-match series draw 2-2 against England, Mohammed Siraj emerged as a hero for the visitors for his relentless intensity and ability to lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Oval decider as part of his workload management.
In the 185.3rd over and 1113th delivery, Mohammed Siraj picked the final wicket of the England series by dismissing Gus Atkinson to seal a thrilling six-run win for Team India, ensuring a hard-fought series draw. Siraj’s heroics grabbed international attention as he picked nine wickets, including a fifer in the second innings of the series finale, to pull off a victory at the Oval.
As Team India scripted a memorable win, Exide stood proud — right there in the moment that made history 💫
Honoured to be part of a ride the world will never forget.@ExideCare | #Exidecare #Exide #Exidemotorcycle #SonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND #NayaIndia #DhaakadIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Vw5q6R4b1u
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 6, 2025
Throughout the Test series against England, Mohammed Siraj put on a superhuman effort and played all five Tests, picking 23 wickets in 9 innings. The icing on the cake was that Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.
With Mohammed Siraj taking up the responsibility as a lead pacer in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, should the former continue spearheading the pace attack in Tests for Team India?
Bumrah: India’s long-time pace spearhead
Jasprit Bumrah has been India’s spearhead in red-ball cricket for the better part of the last seven years, consistently delivering match-winning spells across conditions. Before Bumrah played his first Test on home soil in 2021, Jasprit Bumrah picked 79 wickets in the first 17 matches of his red-ball career at the international level, a staggering feat that underscored his impact in overseas conditions.
In the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Jasprit Bumrah picked 32 in nine innings before a back injury sidelined him from bowling in the second innings of the fifth and final Test in Sydney. Though India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after a 1-3 series defeat to Australia, Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match.
Over seven years in Test whites. Safe to say, Jasprit Bumrah’s numbers speak for themselves 💁♂️ pic.twitter.com/rC1byNdc39
— ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 7, 2025
Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India’s reliable pacers overseas than at home, having picked 172 wickets out of 219 in his Test career, which means almost 79% of his Test wickets have come outside India.
Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management
Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management has become very crucial for Team India management, as they do not want to break down their lead pacer with excessive red-ball overs, given his past injury concerns, especially in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Before the recently concluded England Test tour, the selectors, team management, and Bumrah himself decided that he would play only three matches out of five, and he featured at Headingley, Lord’s, and Old Trafford. In three Tests, Bumrah picked 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3,04 in five innings.
Ironically, Jasprit Bumrah’s presence in those three Tests did not favour any result for Team India, as the visitors lost at Headingley and Lord’s, while salvaging a draw at Old Trafford.
Mohammed Siraj: India’s Workhorse Bowler
Mohammed Siraj has always been a pacer who thrives on responsibility and rhythm, and gets better as the match or innings progresses. Throughout the Test series against England, Siraj was the only bowler who all five matches, shouldered the responsibility with remarkable consistency, delivering breakthroughs across innings.
Siraj bowled 1113 deliveries in 185.3 overs, which was the most by any bowler from both sides in the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, showcasing his unmatched endurance, fitness, and hunger to make an impact, qualities that underscore his growing stature as India’s red-ball bowler.
𝘽. 𝙀. 𝙇. 𝙄. 𝙀. 𝙑. 𝙀 pic.twitter.com/ClrCat7IMJ
— Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) August 4, 2025
In the final two days of the Oval Decider, Mohammed Siraj put his body on the line despite aching legs and visible fatigue, charging in with unwavering intensity while bowling in tandem with Prasidh Krishna, ultimately turning the match in India’s favour with his five-wicket haul.
Siraj’s performance without Bumrah
Mohammed Siraj has often been considered in the shadows of Jasprit Bumrah, especially after he was unable to make an impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where he picked 20 wickets in 10 innings.
However, in the recently concluded Test series against England, Siraj was a whole different bowler when Bumrah was not in the team. In the two Tests Bumrah did not play, Siraj picked up 15 wickets in four innings at Edgbaston and the Oval, including two five-wicket hauls, showcasing his ability to lead and take wickets in the Gujarat pacer’s absence.
Mohammed Siraj has picked 123 wickets in his Test career so far, out of which he has scalped 49 wickets in 16 Tests where Jasprit Bumrah was not part of the playing XI. When Bumrah was in the team, Siraj picked 74 wickets in 25 matches.
Who should be India’s lead pacer in Tests going forward?
Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj have been one of the best fast-bowling duos in recent times, having picked 197 wickets in Tests when playing together, with Bumrah taking 123 scalps, while Siraj picked up 74 wickets. However, the question is who should be India’s lead pacer going forward in Tests, especially after the England series.
Jasprit Bumrah remains India’s impactful bowler for Team India, a generational talent who can break partnerships with reverse swing, yorkers, and different variations. However, his injury concerns and need for workload management might limit his appearances in overseas tours or back-to-back Test matches.
Mohammed Siraj, on the other hand, has put forward a strong case for leading the pace attack given his performance in the series against England. However, Bumrah, the World No.1 Test bowler, will remain India’s pace spearhead, especially in overseas conditions. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Siraj can be a durable partner for the Gujarat pacer and the leader-in-waiting, especially for long series at home and abroad