Image Credit : Getty

Following India’s thrilling victory in the fifth and final at the Oval in London, which resulted in a five-match series draw 2-2 against England, Mohammed Siraj emerged as a hero for the visitors for his relentless intensity and ability to lead the pace attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the Oval decider as part of his workload management.

In the 185.3rd over and 1113th delivery, Mohammed Siraj picked the final wicket of the England series by dismissing Gus Atkinson to seal a thrilling six-run win for Team India, ensuring a hard-fought series draw. Siraj’s heroics grabbed international attention as he picked nine wickets, including a fifer in the second innings of the series finale, to pull off a victory at the Oval.

Throughout the Test series against England, Mohammed Siraj put on a superhuman effort and played all five Tests, picking 23 wickets in 9 innings. The icing on the cake was that Siraj emerged as the leading wicket-taker of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025.

With Mohammed Siraj taking up the responsibility as a lead pacer in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence, should the former continue spearheading the pace attack in Tests for Team India?