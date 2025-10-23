Image Credit : Getty

Team India has lost the three-match ODI series against Australia with a two-match defeat in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23. The Men in Blue, led by new skipper Shubman Gill, lost the opening ODI by seven wickets at Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

After posting a total of 264/9, Team India failed to defend it as Australia chased down the 265-run target with 21 balls to spare. Matthew Short led the run chase with an innings of 74 off 78 balls, while Cooper Connolly scored an unbeaten 61 off 53 balls. Apart from Short and Connolly, Matt Renshaw and Mitchell Owen significantly contributed to the hosts’ batting with innings of 30 and 36, respectively.

#TeamIndia with a spirited performance but it’s Australia who win the 2️⃣nd ODI by 2 wickets.



They take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/aB0YqSCClq#AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/dNjwbXIsXU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 23, 2025

For India, Arshdeep Singh (2/41), Harshit Rana (2/59), and Washington Sundar (2/37) picked two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj (1/49) and Axar Patel (1/52) took a scalp each.

As Team India lost the three-match series to Australia, let’s take a look at five key lessons for the Men in Blue ahead of the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.