Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma return to international cricket after six months, beginning their farewell tour Down Under with the ODI series against Australia. Their performance could decide their potential inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Team India’s batting stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, had their first practice session ahead of the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia in Perth on Sunday, October 19. The first batch India ODI squad for the series against Australia arrived in Perth early in the morning, and later, headed straight to the ground for the practice session in Perth.

The upcoming ODI series against Australia will mark the international return of Rohit and Kohli after a gap of six months, with their last appearances in the Indian jersey being in the Champions Trophy 2025 Final in March, wherein the Men in Blue defeated New Zealand to end their 12-year drought of the silverware.

Following retirements from Tests in May this year, Indian batting stalwarts have not played any international matches, making this ODI series against Australia a highly anticipated return to the field for both Kohli and Rohit. India’s two batting legends touched down in Australia for their farewell tour Down Under, as they gear up for the much-anticipated ODI series against the hosts.

Kohli and Rohit Set the Tone on Day 1 of Practice Session

Team India players picked for the ODI series against Australia headed to Optus Stadium in Perth to have their first training session under the watchful eyes of head coach Gautam Gambhir and his coaching staff. However, the focus of the practice session has been on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as there is much anticipation and excitement around their comeback to the international arena.

In a video that went viral on social media, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were seen batting together in adjacent nets, signaling their readiness for Team India's comeback. The batting duo’s focused approach during the first practice session set a positive tone for the rest of the squad, emphasizing their commitment ahead of the three-match ODI series.

In a video posted by IANS on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were having a chat on the sidelines of a practice session, likely discussing batting strategies and preparation ahead of the series opener in Perth.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have a brilliant ODI record against Australia in Australia. Rohit, who was recently sacked from ODI captaincy, has amassed 990 runs, including 4 centuries and 2 fifties, at an average of 58.23 in 19 matches.

Kohli, on the other hand, has aggregated 802 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 47.17 in 18 matches.

Will Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli Play the 2027 ODI World Cup?

The upcoming ODI series against Australia is crucial for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli as the selectors are expected to keep a close watch on the batting duo’s form, fitness, and performance to assess their potential involvement for the long-term ODI plans in the build-up to the ODI World Cup in 2027, which will take place in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia.

During the press conference for India’s squad announcement for Australia’s white-ball tour, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar stated that Rohit and Kohli were non-committal for the marquee event. However, India Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the star batters are in the plans for the World Cup, highlighting their experience, skill, and match-winning ability, which led the side to many victories.

When Gautam Gambhir was asked about Rohit and Kohli’s ODI future, India's head coach gave a cryptic response, stating that the 2027 World Cup is still years away and emphasizing that the focus must stay on the present.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will look to deliver their best performance in their farewell tour of Australia in order to be in India’s future ODI plans.