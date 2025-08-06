Image Credit : Getty

After a brief period of rest post the grueling five-Test home series against England, India's young batting stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill are likely to return to action — this time eyeing the Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to kick off next month in the UAE.

Jaiswal and Gill had both missed recent T20 assignments due to a packed calendar. However, the one-month break appears to have come at just the right time. As per a PTI report quoting sources in the BCCI, both batters — along with emerging sensation Sai Sudharsan — are firmly in contention for selection.

"The national selectors are keeping options open even as the Test series against the West Indies at home starts in less than a week's time if India qualify for the final of the continental T20 event which is slated on September 28," a BCCI source told PTI.