Indian shooter Simranpreet Kaur clinched gold in the women's 25m pistol at the ISSF World Cup Final 2025 in Doha, equalling the junior world record. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar won silver, while Manu Bhaker ended her campaign without a medal.

Women's 25m Pistol: Contrasting Fortunes for Indians

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker finished her campaign without a podium finish. Simranpreet, 21, shot 41/50 in the final, matching the junior world record set by the Republic of Korea's Paris 2024 Olympic champion Yang Ji-in, who finished fourth in Doha. China's Yao Qianxun secured the silver medal with 36/50, while Germany's Doreen Vennekamp claimed bronze with 30/45. The gold marks Simranpreet's maiden medal at an ISSF World Cup Final, placing her firmly among the top young shooting talents in the world.

Manu Bhaker, however, endured a disappointing outing. She finished ninth in the women's 25m pistol qualification round, missing out on a place in the final. Earlier, Bhaker had placed fifth in the women's 10m air pistol final on Saturday, ending her Doha campaign without a medal.

Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions: Silver for Tomar

In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured the silver medal, also his first at an ISSF World Cup Final. He finished 0.9 points behind Czech shooter Jiri Privratsky, who fired a world record 414.2 in the new 40-shot final format. Aishwary bagged silver, and Jiri took the gold medal. Paris 2024 gold medallist Liu Yukun of China settled for bronze with 388.9.

About the ISSF World Cup Final

The Doha meet will also mark the end of the 2025 ISSF season, concluding on December 9. The competitive events will be held from December 6 to 8.

The ISSF World Cup Final event features 10 shooters selected through a qualification system. The defending champion automatically qualifies, while the winners of the four World Cup stages bag the following places in the event. If a shooter who has already qualified wins again, their additional spot passes to the next eligible player.

In addition to these five slots, two more shooters are selected based on their World Cup rankings. The medallists from the ISSF World Championship secure the remaining three places. Only the 12 individual Olympic shooting events - four each in rifle, pistol and shotgun disciplines - are held at the ISSF World Cup Final. There are no team events. (ANI)