Asia Cup 2025: 6 Players Who Deserve To Be in India Squad

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE on September 10. The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in 2023.
India are expected to announce the Asia Cup squad later this month (August), but six players deserve to be in the roster. Check out here:
Sai Sudharsan had an impressive season in IPL 2025, amassing 759 in 15 matches and winning the Orange Cap, and thus, the left-handed batter deserves to be in the Asia Cup squad.
Shreyas Iyer had a stellar IPL 2025, guiding PBKS to the final as captain. His calm, composed middle-order knocks showcased his form and readiness for a national comeback.
Another player who deserves a national call-up is Prabhsimran Singh, who had a prolific outing in the last IPL season, amassing 549 runs in 17 matches.
KL Rahul has been out of the T20I setup since 2022, but his recent form in the IPL 2025, consistently scoring at the top, makes a strong case for inclusion in the Asia Cup squad.
Since Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play the Asia Cup, Khaleel Ahmed can be included in the squad as one of the frontline pacers, given his performance in IPL 2025.
Another player that deserves a place in the Asia Cup squad is Prasidh Krishna, who had picked up 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.
