English

Asia Cup 2025: 6 Players Who Deserve To Be in India Squad

sports Aug 06 2025
Author: Hrishikesh Damodar Image Credits:Getty
English

India’s Asia Cup 2025

India will begin their Asia Cup 2025 against the UAE on September 10. The Men in Blue are the defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in 2023.

Image credits: Getty
English

India’s Asia Cup squad

India are expected to announce the Asia Cup squad later this month (August), but six players deserve to be in the roster. Check out here:

Image credits: Getty
English

1. Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan had an impressive season in IPL 2025, amassing 759 in 15 matches and winning the Orange Cap, and thus, the left-handed batter deserves to be in the Asia Cup squad.

Image credits: Getty
English

2. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer had a stellar IPL 2025, guiding PBKS to the final as captain. His calm, composed middle-order knocks showcased his form and readiness for a national comeback.

Image credits: Getty
English

3. Prabhsimran Singh

Another player who deserves a national call-up is Prabhsimran Singh, who had a prolific outing in the last IPL season, amassing 549 runs in 17 matches.

Image credits: Getty
English

4. KL Rahul

KL Rahul has been out of the T20I setup since 2022, but his recent form in the IPL 2025, consistently scoring at the top, makes a strong case for inclusion in the Asia Cup squad.

Image credits: Getty
English

5. Khaleel Ahmed

Since Jasprit Bumrah is unlikely to play the Asia Cup, Khaleel Ahmed can be included in the squad as one of the frontline pacers, given his performance in IPL 2025.

Image credits: Getty
English

6. Prasidh Krishna

Another player that deserves a place in the Asia Cup squad is Prasidh Krishna, who had picked up 25 wickets for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Image credits: Getty

WWE: Predictions for John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in 2025

Football transfer rumors: Messi-Ronaldo reunion soon? other updates

Nico Hulkenberg's first-ever podium finish is a big deal; here's why

Mahendra Singh Dhoni Birthday: Check Captain Cool's net worth, assets