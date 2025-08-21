Shreyas Iyer's father voiced confusion over his Asia Cup 2025 snub, citing his consistent IPL form and leadership. He noted Shreyas's calm reaction despite the setback, stressing his son's maturity and acceptance of the selectors' decision.

India middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer’s father, Santosh Iyer, shared his thoughts about his son’s exclusion from the 15-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025, which will take place on September 10. On Tuesday, the BCCI senior men’s team chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, unveiled the India squad at the press conference, which was also attended by T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, at the board’s headquarters in Mumbai.

There have been several discussions and debates over squad selections, but Shreyas Iyer’s snub from the squad became a topic of discussion. Shreyas was in contention with Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, and Riyan Parag for the 15th spot in the squad, and the Punjab Kings skipper seemed to be the favourite to grab that spot, given his impressive performance in the IPL 2025.

Surprisingly, the selection committee picked Rinku Singh over in-form Shreyas Iyer in the squad, leaving the fans, former cricketers, and experts stunned, as many believed that the 30-year-old’s recent consistency and experience in big tournaments made him a deserving candidate for the spot in the 15-member unit for the Asia Cup 2025.

Shreyas Iyer’s father is unable to understand his exclusion

A few days after the squad announcement. Shreyas Iyer’s father broke his silence over his son’s exclusion from the squad, emphasising his consistency in IPL 2025 and his role in leading Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL 2024 title.

“I don’t know what else Shreyas has to do to make it to the Indian T20 team. He has been performing so well in the IPL year after year, from Delhi Capitals to Kolkata Knight Riders to Punjab Kings, and that too as a captain. He even captained KKR to the IPL title in 2024 and led PBKS to the final this year,” Santosh Iyer told the Times of India.

Shreyas Iyer had an impressive run of form in IPL 2025, amassing 604 runs, including six fifties, at an average of 50.33 in 17 matches. Moreover, Iyer led Punjab Kings to their first IPL final since 2014, but failed to get hold of the coveted trophy after losing to first-time champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer made his international comeback after over a year for the ODI series against England and India’s title-winning campaign at the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was the Men in Blue’s highest run-getter with 243 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 48.60 in five matches. He played the tournament without a BCCI central contract, as he was removed from the list last year for adhering to the board’s direction to play domestic cricket. However, Iyer was reinstated to the central contract in the middle of the IPL 2025.

‘He doesn't show dissent on his face’

Further speaking on Shreyas Iyer’s exclusion from the India squad, Santosh stated that his son does not show his disappointment or blame anybody, rather stays calm and is disappointed inside.

“I’m not saying make him the Indian captain, but at least select him in the team - even if he's left out of the team, he doesn't show dissent on his face. He'll just say 'Mera naseeb hai' (It's my luck). You can't do anything now' - He's always cool & calm,” Shreyas Iyer’s father said.

“He doesn't blame anybody, but deep inside, he must be naturally disappointed," he added.

Shreyas Iyer has a good record in the T20Is, amassing 1104 runs, including 8 fifties, at an average of 30.66 in 51 matches. Iyer’s last appearance in T20Is was against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in December 2023.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been reportedly considered as the ODI captain, replacing Rohit Sharma at the helm, possibly ahead of the ODI World Cup 2027. Iyer was part of Team India in the last ODI World Cup, where he amassed 530 runs, including two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 66.25 in 11 matches.