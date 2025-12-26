Image Credit : Getty

The opening day of the Boxing Day Test of the Ashes 2025 series between Australia and England witnessed absolute mayhem as 20 wickets fell at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, December 26.

After Australia bundled out for 152 in 45.2 overs, England immediately folded for 110 in 29.5 overs across three sessions, with the hosts getting a slender 42-run first-innings lead. At the end of Day 1, Australia posted a total of 4/0, with Scott Boland and Travis Head batting on 4 and 0, respectively, holding a narrow 46-run lead, setting the stage for a gripping second day of the MCG Test.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from the chaotic Day 1 of the MCG Test.