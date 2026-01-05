Ashes 2025, 5th Test: 5 Key Talking Points from Day 2 of AUS vs ENG Series Finale at SCG
Day 2 of the Ashes finale saw a fierce contest, with Joe Root’s 160 helping England post 384. Australia countered through Travis Head’s unbeaten 91. The day ended at 162/2, trailing by 218, setting up a tense and decisive Day 3 at the SCG.
England and Australia Locked in a Battle on Day 2
Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series witnessed a balanced contest between Australia and England as both sides were locked in a battle for control at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, January 5.
After bundling out England for 384 in the first innings, Australia concluded Day 2 by posting a total of 162/2, with Travis Head and nightwatchman Michael Neser batting on 91 and 1, respectively, and trailing by 218 runs against the visitors’ first-innings total, setting up a tense contest for Day 3 as both teams pushed for momentum in the series finale.
On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from Day 2 of the Ashes series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
1. Joe Root’s Second Century on Australian Soil
Former England captain and ace batter Joe Root recorded his second century of the Ashes series, as well as many centuries on Australian soil. Resuming his batting first innings at 72 off 103 balls, Root took another 33 balls to complete his 41st Test century before notching 150 off 226 balls, anchoring England’s innings and putting the visitors in a commanding position. Root has played a brilliant innings of 160 off 242 balls.
From no centuries in Australia to scoring two centuries in a single Ashes series, Joe Root has ended his Australian century curse and stamped his authority on the series with a statement performance. Moreover, England’s veteran batter’s innings reignited the debate over his chances of surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s Test records of most runs (15,921) and centuries (51).
2. Joe Root-Jamie Smith Crucial Partnership
Joe Root and Harry Brook enjoyed a 169-run partnership for the fourth wicket to take England past the 200-run mark, reviving the visitors from 57/3. However, the partnership between Root and Jamie Smith was equally crucial as England were reeling at 229/5 after skipper Ben Stokes’ dismissal. The pair steadied England’s ship, with Root shouldering the responsibility of anchoring the innings, while Smith played the perfect foil, rotating the strike and easing pressure.
Root and Smith formed a vital 94-run stand for the sixth wicket to take England past the 300-run mark before the wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal at 323/6. Thereafter, the visitors’ batting collapsed to 384 all out, losing the remaining four wickets in 61 runs, handing Australia an opening to claw back momentum despite Root’s lone resistance at the crease.
3. Michael Neser’s Impressive Bowling Spell
Australian pacer Michael Neser was the standout bowler for Australia as he was far economical compared to other seamers, maintaining tight lines and lengths to apply sustained pressure. Neser finished with the figures of 4/60 at an economy rate of 3.20 in his spell of 18.3 overs. Neser picked the wickets of Zak Crawley, Joe Root, Will Jacks, and Josh Tongue to help Australia prevent England from crossing the 400-run mark in the first innings.
With his four wickets in the first innings, Michael Neser is the fifth leading wicket-taker of the Ashes 2025 series, with 14 wickets in three matches, making the most of his limited opportunities at the Test level.
4. Travis Head’s Aggressive Counter Attack
Australian opener Travis Head unleashed his firepower as a response to Joe Root’s 160-run innings that had put England in control. The southpaw launched a counter-attacking knock that put the pressure back on England’s bowlers, who were looking to capitalize on Root’s marathon by making early inroads with the new ball and tightening their grip on the contest. However, Travis Head derailed England’s plans with his aggressive batting in the final session of Day 2.
Head completed his fifty in just 55 balls and carried on his innings to finish at unbeaten 91 off 87 balls, including 15 balls, at a strike rate of 104.60. Additionally, Head completed 500 runs in the ongoing Ashes 2025 series, marking the first instance of an Australian southpaw going past the 500-run mark in a Test series. He is likely to finish as the leading run-getter of the Ashes 2025 series.
5. Stokes vs Labuschagne’s Heated Exchange
Day 2 of the Sydney Test witnessed tensions flare up when England skipper Ben Stokes and Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne were involved in a heated exchange. The incident took place in the final session when Labuschagne pulled away from the stumps as Stokes was running into the bowl. This angered the England skipper, who riled the Australian batter, and the two had heated exchanges.
The umpires immediately stepped in to prevent the two from making the situation worse. However, Ben Stokes had the last laugh as he removed Marnus Labuschagne for 48 off 68 balls at 162/2, ending a commanding 105–run partnership between him and Travis Head and reasserting England’s control over the innings.
