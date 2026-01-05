Day 2 of the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series witnessed a balanced contest between Australia and England as both sides were locked in a battle for control at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Monday, January 5.

After bundling out England for 384 in the first innings, Australia concluded Day 2 by posting a total of 162/2, with Travis Head and nightwatchman Michael Neser batting on 91 and 1, respectively, and trailing by 218 runs against the visitors’ first-innings total, setting up a tense contest for Day 3 as both teams pushed for momentum in the series finale.

On that note, let’s take a look at key talking points from Day 2 of the Ashes series finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground.