If there is one name that sends a shiver down the spine of opposition bowlers in world cricket today, it is Abhishek Sharma. Every time the left-hander walks out to bat, the mood in the field changes. Captains rethink their plans, bowlers hesitate, and fans brace themselves for fireworks.

Currently ranked as the world’s number one batsman in T20 International cricket, Abhishek has become one of India’s most feared weapons in the shortest format. His fearless approach and clean striking have turned him into a match-winner who can change the course of a game in just a few overs.