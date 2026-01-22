Abhishek Sharma a Millionaire at 25: Net Worth, Earnings, Luxury Homes and Car Collection
Abhishek Sharma Net Worth: India’s most feared T20 batter and the world’s No.1, Abhishek Sharma lit up the series with a stunning 84 against New Zealand. At just 25, he earns crores, owns luxury homes, and drives a ₹10 crore Ferrari.
A Millionaire at 25
If there is one name that sends a shiver down the spine of opposition bowlers in world cricket today, it is Abhishek Sharma. Every time the left-hander walks out to bat, the mood in the field changes. Captains rethink their plans, bowlers hesitate, and fans brace themselves for fireworks.
Currently ranked as the world’s number one batsman in T20 International cricket, Abhishek has become one of India’s most feared weapons in the shortest format. His fearless approach and clean striking have turned him into a match-winner who can change the course of a game in just a few overs.
A Statement Knock Against New Zealand
Abhishek once again showcased his destructive ability in the first T20 match against New Zealand, where he played a breathtaking knock of 84 runs off just 35 balls. His innings was packed with authority — 5 boundaries and 8 towering sixes, many of them disappearing into the stands long before the fielders could react.
It wasn’t just about the runs; it was the intent. From the very first ball, Abhishek made it clear that the bowlers were in for a long evening. Performances like these explain why he is now considered a nightmare for bowling attacks across the globe.
From Hard Work to Heavy Earnings
Success on the field has translated into impressive financial growth off it. At just 25 years of age, Abhishek Sharma is already a millionaire, having built his wealth purely through cricket and brand value.
According to media reports, Abhishek Sharma’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹12 crore and ₹15 crore as of 2025. His primary source of income remains cricket, but his growing popularity has also brought in lucrative brand endorsement deals, adding significantly to his earnings.
IPL Riches and Domestic Cricket Income
Abhishek’s association with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League has played a major role in boosting his financial standing. In the 2025 season, his salary stood at ₹14 crore, a significant jump from his ₹6.5 crore salary in the 2022-2024 seasons. Apart from the IPL, Abhishek continues to earn well from domestic cricket tournaments, ensuring a steady income stream throughout the year.
BCCI Central Contract: Grade C Recognition
Abhishek Sharma’s rise has not gone unnoticed by Indian cricket’s highest authority. He is now part of the BCCI’s central contract system, where he has been placed in Grade C. Under this contract, Abhishek receives an annual remuneration of ₹1 crore. At present, he is only playing T20 International cricket for India, and his inclusion in the central contract reflects the faith the selectors have in his role as a specialist T20 batter.
A Modern Home Rooted in Punjab
Despite his growing stardom, Abhishek remains deeply connected to his roots. His primary home is located in Amritsar, Punjab, and reflects his modern taste and calm personality.
The house features pastel-toned interiors, elegant furniture, and a beautiful lawn that adds to its charm. The overall design is contemporary yet warm, offering a glimpse into the cricketer’s life away from the spotlight.
In addition to his Amritsar residence, Abhishek also owns a house in Chandigarh, which is no less than a bungalow. The first view itself makes a statement — a grand entrance with a large wooden and iron gate, intricately designed and impossible to miss.
A Dream Garage for a Young Superstar
Abhishek Sharma’s success is also reflected in his love for luxury cars. The young cricketer has built an impressive car collection that would make many automobile enthusiasts envious.
After India’s triumph in the Asia Cup 2025, Abhishek treated himself to a Ferrari Purosangue, reportedly priced at around ₹10 crore. The high-performance luxury SUV stands out as the crown jewel of his collection.
He also received a Haval H9 SUV as a reward for being named Player of the Tournament at the Asia Cup 2025. Completing his garage is a BMW 320D, combining style with everyday comfort.
A Star Still on the Rise
At just 25, Abhishek Sharma has already achieved what many cricketers dream of — international dominance, financial security, and fan adoration. Yet, watching him bat, it’s clear that he is far from satisfied.
With age on his side, confidence in his game, and the ability to terrify bowlers across formats, Abhishek Sharma’s journey is only just beginning. For Indian cricket fans, the future looks explosive — quite literally.
