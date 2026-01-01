Suryakumar Yadav lauded India's batting comeback from 25-2 and praised Abhishek Sharma's sensational 84 off 35 balls. India defeated New Zealand by 48 runs in the first T20I in Nagpur to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Suryakumar Yadav on Team's Resilience

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav praised the team's batting resilience, recovering from 25-2 in the powerplay to putting up a massive total against New Zealand in the first T20I in Nagpur on Wednesday. Yadav felt good going into bat, playing to his strengths, and credited his form to hard work in the nets. He also lauded Abhishek Sharma's preparation and attitude, saying it shows in his performance after slamming an outstanding fifty. Opener Sharma played a sensational knock as India outplayed New Zealand by 48 runs in the opening T20I of the five-match series in Nagpur on Wednesday. Sharma slammed 84 runs off 35 balls, including five fours and eight towering sixes. Sharma also shattered the record of West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell to become the fastest player to reach the 5000-run landmark in T20 cricket in terms of balls. With this win, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the Black Caps.

"I think it's always good when we get those numbers on the board, and if there's a little bit of dew on the board, I think that's a big positive. And the way we batted, even after we were put under pressure in the powerplay, we were 25-2, and then we took the game till the 15th over, and then we never stopped all the batters. It's been working for me as a team, and so if it's working, let's continue with that.

'Felt good when I went in to bat'

(on his batting) I mean, I felt good when I went into bat. It was the perfect time for me to go into bat. Good pressure situation. I've been batting in that situation," Suryakumar Yadav said after the match. "And as I said earlier as well, I've been batting really well in the nets. It was just a matter of time when you play a few balls, bat the way I bat. And that doesn't change my identity. I've been practising really well in the last 2-3 weeks. So I was feeling good. (on Abhishek) I mean, the way he prepares, I mean, it's not just how he bats in the games, but the way he prepares himself, the way he carries himself, when he's in the hotel, in the team bus. I think all those things, small small things, it reflects on the ground and he is enjoying those fruits of that," he added.

Santner Reflects on Opening Loss

New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said it was a good day for Kiwi's despite losing the first T20I. He acknowledged India plays well at home. Santner also praised the speedster Kristian Clarke on his T20 debut for bowling quick cutters, which were quite tough to handle for Indian batters. " Looking forward, obviously, like you said, you want to win the game. It was a good day for us. India is a very good team at home. We knew that. Their record the last two years is outstanding. And, yeah, it was a good game for us. I think Kristian Clarke on debut, bowling those quick spinners, looked quite tough to handle. It was just, yeah, I think four out in the last over for anyone, it's always a bit hard. (on Duffy) But yeah, I think he's shown his class over the last few years for us. He's kind of taken that senior bowling role for us and cleans it up top of the mark, I think, going forward, the way you want to slow these guys down to take wickets," he said. (ANI)