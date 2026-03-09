India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the T20 World Cup 2026, securing a historic third title. US Ambassador Sergio Gor congratulated the team for the victory, which made India the first to win the trophy on home soil.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor congratulated Team India on clinching the T20 World Cup 2026 title by defeating New Zealand in the final on Sunday at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). In an X post, Ambassador Sergio Gor, congratulating the Indian cricket team, said, "Congratulations to Team India on their victory in the T20 Cricket World Cup!"

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

US Envoy's praise for cricket's future

Earlier, Sergio Gor had also attended the India vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 7. After the India vs USA match, Sergio Gor thanked ICC and the ICC Chairman Jay Shah and predicted the sport of cricket has a bright future in the United States, including at the upcoming Olympics. In a post on X, Gor had said, "Thank you @ICC and @JayShah for an incredible evening of Cricket at the #T20WorldCup! I predict Cricket has a very bright future ahead in the United States, including at the upcoming Olympics."

T20 World Cup 2026 Final Recap

India sets record total

Coming to the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

Kiwis falter in mammoth chase

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs. (ANI)