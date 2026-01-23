Team India pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has completed 10 years in international cricket on Friday. It was on January 23, 2016 Bumrah donned the Indian jersey for the first time in an ODI match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ever since making his debut for Team India 10 years ago, the pacer from Ahmedabad has established himself as one of the most lethal and consistent bowlers in world cricket, known for his deadly yorkers and unplayable deliveries that would often shiver down the spine of the opposition's batters.

Jasprit Bumrah has played 225 matches for India across all three formats and picked 486 wickets, including 18 fifers and 13 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.66 and an economy rate of 3.67.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top 5 unforgettable spells by Jasprit Bumrah in his international career.