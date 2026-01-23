- Home
Celebrating 10 years of Jasprit Bumrah in international cricket, this article traces his rise as India’s pace spearhead and revisits his top five unforgettable bowling spells across formats that played a decisive role in some of India’s biggest wins.
A Decade of Jasprit Bumrah in International Cricket
Team India pace spearhead, Jasprit Bumrah, has completed 10 years in international cricket on Friday. It was on January 23, 2016 Bumrah donned the Indian jersey for the first time in an ODI match against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Ever since making his debut for Team India 10 years ago, the pacer from Ahmedabad has established himself as one of the most lethal and consistent bowlers in world cricket, known for his deadly yorkers and unplayable deliveries that would often shiver down the spine of the opposition's batters.
Jasprit Bumrah has played 225 matches for India across all three formats and picked 486 wickets, including 18 fifers and 13 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.66 and an economy rate of 3.67.
On that note, let’s take a look at the top 5 unforgettable spells by Jasprit Bumrah in his international career.
1. 6/33 vs Australia in 2018 MCG Test
The 2018 Boxing Day Test between Australia and India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) witnessed Jasprit Bumrah’s masterclass as he ripped through the Australian batting line-up. After India declared the first innings at 443/7, Australia's batters struggled to contain Bumrah’s fiery and pinpoint accuracy as his six-wicket haul bundled out the hosts for 151 in their first innings.
Bumrah registered figures of 6/33 at an economy rate of 2.08 in his spell of 15.5 overs. Indian pacer continued to lead the bowling attack in the second innings, where he picked three wickets while conceding 53 at an economy rate of 2.78 in his spell of 19 overs to bundle out Australia for 261 and secure a commanding 137-run win for Team India.
Jasprit Bumrah’s performance in the Boxing Day Test at the MCG was instrumental in clinching a crucial victory and was adjudged Player of the Match for his bowling brilliance. Bumrah was the highest wicket-taker in the 2018 Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia, with 21 scalps in 4 matches.
2. 6/19 vs England in 2022 Oval ODI
Jasprit Bumrah was at his fiery best in an ODI match against England at the Oval in 2022. England's batters were completely outclassed by Bumrah’s lethal and subtle variations, dismantling the opposition’s batting line-up after being asked to bat first by India skipper Rohit Sharma.
England were bundled out for 110 in 25.4 overs, with Jos Buttler (30), David Willey (21), Brydon Carse (15), and Moeen Ali (14) only crossing two-digit scores. The main architect behind the dismantling of the opposition’s batting line-up was Jasprit Bumrah, who first rattled the top order by wickets of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, and Joe Root before dismissing Liam Livingstone, David Willey, and Brydon Carse.
Bumrah registered the figures of 6/19 at an economy rate of 2.59 in his spell of 7.2 overs, showcasing his deadly pace and pinpoint yorkers that dismantled England’s batting lineup
3. 6/61 vs South Africa in 2024 Cape Town Test
One of Jasprit Bumrah’s finest performances in Test cricket came in Cape Town against South Africa in 2024. Team India already lost the first Test at the Supersport Park in Centurion, and the second match was crucial to avoid a series defeat and secure a draw. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj ensured that South Africa’s batting lineup crumbled under relentless pressure,
While Siraj was instrumental in bundling out the Proteas for a mere in the first innings, with a six-wicket haul, Bumrah turned the heat on the South African batters in the second innings by claiming six wickets for 61 runs at an economy rate of 4.40 in his spell of 13.4 overs. Despite Aiden Markram’s 106-run innings, South Africa struggled to build partnerships at the top and middle order.
Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Player of the Series for his bowling brilliance, as he picked 12 wickets, including a fifer and a four-wicket haul, at an average of 12.92 in two matches.
4. 6/45 vs England in 2024 Vishakhapatnam Test
Team India lost the opening Test to Hyderabad, making the second Test in Vishakhapatnam crucial to level the series against England. Jasprit Bumrah brilliantly led the bowling attack in both innings to secure an important victory ahead of the remaining matches of the five-Test series at home.
After India were bundled out for 396 in the first innings, thanks to a 209-run knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal, England were bundled out for 253 to hand over Team India a 143-run lead. Bumrah dismantled the hosts’ batting line-up with his pace, swing, and deadly yorkers. Jasprit Bumrah registered figures of 6/45 at an economy rate of 2.84 in 15.5 overs.
Bumrah also picked three wickets for 46 runs at an economy rate of 2.65 in 17.2 overs to bundle out England for 292 and helped Team India secure a 106-run victory. Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Player of the Match for his bowling brilliance.
5. 3/14 vs England in 2017 Bengaluru T20I
One of the most lethal performances by Jasprit Bumrah in T20I came in the second T20I against England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Team India posted a total of 202/6 in 20 overs and set a 203-run target for England to chase. The visitors put up a good fight to chase down the hefty total before the middle order collapse led to being bundled out for 127 in 16.3 overs.
Bumrah was introduced in the middle overs, and on the second ball of the 14th over, he removed Jos Buttler at 119/5, which put a brake on England’s momentum. In the first over at death, the Indian pacer removed Liam Plunkett and Tymal Mills to register figures of 3/14 at an economy rate of 5.60 in his spell of 2.3 overs.
Though Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout bowler for Team India with a six-wicket haul, Jasprit Bumrah’s spell was equally important as it choked the middle and death overs, prevented any late surge, and sealed a comfortable 75-run victory for India.
