CONCACAF punishes referee for asking autograph from Messi after match, sparks debate on humanity in football

CONCACAF disciplines referee for asking Lionel Messi for autograph, sparking debate on humanity in soccer and strict governing body rules.

In an unusual incident, a referee was disciplined by CONCACAF for asking Lionel Messi for an autograph after a match between Inter Miami CF and Sporting Kansas City. Mexican referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava's request was meant for a family member with special needs, and has sparked a debate on social media about the role of humanity in soccer.

Ortiz Nava's actions were deemed a breach of CONCACAF's code of conduct, and he was subsequently punished. However, many have come to the referee's defense, arguing that his request was harmless and a testament to the human side of the game.

The sport, which was once characterized by passion and emotion, is increasingly being governed by strict rules and regulations. The punishment of Ortiz Nava has been seen as an example of the sport's governing bodies prioritizing appearances over authenticity.

As one commentator noted, "Soccer thrives on emotion, stories, idols. And believe it or not, referees are part of that spectacle." Messi, who was at the center of the controversy, seemed unfazed by the incident. He obliged Ortiz Nava's request and even posed for a photo with the referee.

"Concacaf is aware of the interaction that occurred between referee Marco Antonio Ortiz Nava and player Lionel Messi immediately following the final whistle of [Wednesday night's] Concacaf Champions Cup match between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami CF," a Concacaf spokesperson said, adding, "The referee's conduct does not align with the Confederation's Code of Conduct for match officials and existing processes for these types of requests. The referee has acknowledged his mistake, apologized for the incident, and accepted the disciplinary action Concacaf has applied."

In a sport where players are increasingly being punished for showing emotion, the incident has raised questions about the role of humanity in soccer. If a referee asked Michael Jordan for an autograph after an NBA game, would the league ban him? If a Super Bowl ref asked Tom Brady for his jersey, would that become negative headlines? The answer, it seems, is a resounding no. Soccer is turning into a sport for robots as referees can't show emotion, players have to give interviews based on certain guidelines and any spontaneous act could lead to punishment.

Latest Videos