Mason Greenwood's ex-girlfriend accuses him of domestic violence; Manchester United to look into allegations

Mason Greenwood plays for Manchester United. His ex-girlfriend has accused him of domestic violence, posting disturbing evidence online. The club, too, has reacted on the same.

In what could prove to be a severe jolt to his reputation, Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood has been accused of domestic violence by his ex-girlfriend. On Sunday, Harriet Robson took to her Instagram to share suspected evidence of the violence against her. The images were disturbing, which also included a bloodied Harriet.

Harriet also shared an audiotape that alleged that Greenwood forced her to have sex with him. She captioned one of the images, "To everyone who wants to know what Mason Greenwood actually does to me." However, she has deleted the posts since then, which makes things even doubtful.

In the meantime, United has responded to the allegations as it released a statement that read, "We are aware of the images and allegations circulating on social media. We will not make any further comments until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

As per The Mirror, Greater Manchester Police also released a statement. While it mentions no names, it is investigating the matter. "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances," the statement read.

Since their school days at the Mersey School in Greater Manchester, the couple had been dating. However, in 2020, they had split following Greenwood's poor performance in the England national team. Also, he had landed himself in trouble following his maiden England call-up, as he invited a couple of Icelandic models into his hotel room, along with Phil Foden, despite instructions of the team being in quarantine.