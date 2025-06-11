Image Credit : Getty

Chiney Ogwumike has carved a rare path, first as a top WNBA draft pick, and now as one of ESPN’s most prominent basketball analysts. In October 2024, she secured a four-year extension with ESPN, solidifying her place in sports media through 2028.

Her new deal ensures her presence across NBA Countdown, NBA Today, SportsCenter, and key WNBA and NCAA broadcasts. “I saw this as a place of opportunity, where I could make an impact,” Chiney said of joining ESPN. Her on-air role spans everything from game analysis to hosting duties.