Chhatrasal Stadium murder case: Delhi Court prepares charges against Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar was arrested over a year ago on charges of murder at the Chhatrasal Stadium. While he has been in jail since then, the Delhi Court prepared charges against him on Wednesday.

Image credit: Getty

A Delhi Court on Wednesday formulated accusations against Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar and 17 others over the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case last year, setting the stage for their trial. Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand has crafted the charges against Sushil and other accused under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) provisions, including murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy. An explicit order is awaited. Kumar, along with others, is indicted of allegedly attacking former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends in the parking lot of Delhi's Chhatrasal stadium on May 4, 2021, following a supposed property dispute.

Image credit: Delhi Police