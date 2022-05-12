Charlotte written off WWE TV after losing Women's Championship to Ronda; here's why

Charlotte Flair lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. Meanwhile, she has been written off WWE TV due to an injury, while here's the actual reason.

In what might come as a piece of shocking news for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans, Charlotte Flair has been written off WWE TV after she lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an 'I Quit' match at WWE WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday. As per WWE, she has suffered a radius fracture on her left hand, ruling her out of action indefinitely. However, that is the story of the WWE side, whereas the real-life reason for it happens to be a happier one, as she prepares to get married to former WWE Superstar and current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) competitor Andrade El Idolo.

On Wednesday, WWE sent out a medical update on Charlotte, which read, "Charlotte Flair will be out of action indefinitely as a result of injuries suffered in her SmackDown Women’s Championship Match at WrestleMania Backlash at the hands of Ronda Rousey, WWE’s The Bump has reported." The news of her injury was also confirmed by WWE presenter Kayla Braxton at WrestleMania Backlash itself. ALSO READ: WWE - Roman Reigns signs new contract with Brock Lesnar-type clause

However, renowned pro-wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer has confirmed that Charlotte is getting married to Andrade this summer. The couple has been dating since 2019, while Andrade proposed to Charlotte during 2019's New Year's Eve, which she accepted. In the meantime, Andrade was released by WWE in March last year before he made his AEW debut three months later.

