Champions Trophy 2025 Preview: Rivalries, legacies and high-stakes drama await amid ODI relevance debate

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is set to feature intense rivalries, key player performances, and a highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash, all amidst geopolitical tensions and cricketing drama.

As the cricketing world gears up for the Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament's curtain is set to rise amidst a whirlwind of drama, intrigue, and high-stakes rivalries. The opening clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi is expected to be a high-octane start to a tournament that promises to deliver more than just a thrilling cricketing spectacle. Over the next three weeks, eight teams will vie for the prestigious Champions Trophy, a tournament often regarded as tougher to win than the World Cup. For some, it is a chance to carve a new chapter in their cricketing history, while for others, it is a final opportunity to cement their legacy. Also read: Will Champions Trophy 2025 mark the beginning of the end for Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli?

A Tournament Born from Turmoil The road to the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been anything but smooth. After an eight-year hiatus, the tournament’s revival required overcoming several logistical and geopolitical hurdles. The competition is crucial in a time when ODI cricket is struggling to stay relevant, overshadowed by the T20 format's growing dominance and the continued importance of Test cricket. Perhaps no other cricketing event in recent memory has been as plagued by geopolitical tensions, administrative challenges, and venue readiness concerns as the Champions Trophy. These challenges are reminiscent of the 1990s, when cricket in the subcontinent often felt like a hastily organized event, full of chaos yet captivating in its unpredictability. However, once the teams take the field, all these pre-tournament jitters will be forgotten. The tournament will feature an eclectic mix of teams, with India set to play in Dubai, while others will be primarily based in Pakistan—hosting its first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup.

Key Players and Teams: The Last Dance for Kohli and Rohit? The 2025 Champions Trophy will be especially significant for two of India's cricketing giants—Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Both players have been pivotal to India's cricketing success over the last decade and a half. Their impact on modern-day cricket is undeniable, but as they approach the final stages of their careers, this tournament could mark their swan song in the ODI format. For Kohli and Rohit, this may be one of their final opportunities to win a major ICC title in the 50-over format. Their future in both ODIs and Test cricket could be influenced by their performances in this tournament. A stellar display could see them extend their careers, while a lackluster showing might bring their ODI futures into question, especially ahead of India's crucial tour to England in June. In addition to the veterans, the pressure will also be on India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. Despite recent victories over England, India's struggles against New Zealand and Australia have raised questions about the team's future direction. A failure to secure the Champions Trophy would only intensify the scrutiny surrounding Gambhir’s position. However, a global title would provide Gambhir with a solid foundation to continue his leadership role.

India: The Team to Beat India enters the tournament as one of the favorites. Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, India has embraced an aggressive brand of ODI cricket, characterized by a strong batting lineup and a varied approach to the game. Their blend of experience and youthful exuberance, particularly with players like Shubman Gill, has made them a formidable opponent for any team. However, India’s recent record in ICC events, including their disappointing loss in the 2023 World Cup final to Australia, has shown that even the most dominant teams can falter in crucial moments. A bad session or a collapse in the middle overs could derail their Champions Trophy campaign.

The Challengers Despite India’s strong standing, several other teams are eager to claim the Champions Trophy, and each poses a unique challenge. Australia : Although missing key pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood, Australia remains a dangerous opponent. With a powerful batting unit led by the likes of Steve Smith and Travis Head, they can still pack a punch in ODI cricket.

England : Once the undisputed masters of white-ball cricket, England has shown signs of vulnerability. Age and form issues have affected some of their key players, but with the likes of Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and young stars like Harry Brook and Ben Duckett, they could stage a late-career resurgence.

New Zealand : The Kiwis are in a period of transition following the retirements of iconic bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee. With Kane Williamson being the Black Caps trump card, New Zealand will be looking to win their first-ever ICC white-ball trophy.

South Africa : Temba Bavuma’s side is hungry for redemption after several near-misses in ICC events. South Africa's lack of recent silverware has made them determined to reverse their fortunes, and they possess a solid all-around squad that could challenge for the title.

Pakistan : The host nation has a knack for producing surprises, and with the likes of star batter Babar Azam in their lineup, they are one of the most dangerous teams in world cricket. Their pace attack, including the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, is formidable, and players like Fakhar Zaman and Salman Ali Agha can turn games on their head. Pakistan’s biggest challenge will be to focus on the tournament as a whole, rather than obsessing over their rivalry with India.

Afghanistan : Once regarded as underdogs, Afghanistan has emerged as a serious threat in white-ball cricket. With the explosive Rashid Khan leading their bowling attack and emerging talents like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, they can put pressure on any opposition.

Bangladesh: While not in the same league as some of the other teams, Bangladesh has the potential to spring a surprise. Their underdog status, combined with past shocks like their 2007 World Cup stunner, means they should never be underestimated.

The India-Pakistan Showdown The most anticipated match of the tournament will undoubtedly be the India vs. Pakistan clash on February 23 in Dubai. This iconic rivalry brings with it a heavy dose of nostalgia, political undertones, and fervent fanbases on both sides. Although India’s refusal to play on Pakistani soil due to security concerns means the match will be held in Dubai, the intensity and emotion surrounding this contest are bound to be unparalleled. The outcome of this match could set the tone for both teams' campaigns. For India, it's an opportunity to assert dominance, while Pakistan will be eager to prove themselves against their biggest rival.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy is set to be a thrilling, unpredictable event, with teams and players alike hoping to make history. With uncertainty, tension, and fierce competition, this tournament is a fitting tribute to a format that has seen its share of challenges in recent years. As the drama unfolds, cricket fans can expect an exciting spectacle that will keep them on the edge of their seats. Let the games begin! Also read: Champions Trophy 2025 Predictions: Kohli to Williamson- 5 batters who can be among highest run-getters

