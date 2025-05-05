Can Arsenal comeback against PSG in Champions League ? Rice key to Arteta's tactics
Declan Rice's impressive form, particularly his attacking prowess in the Champions League, makes him crucial for Arsenal's semi-final second leg against PSG.
As Arsenal prepares for their crucial Champions League semi-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, one player's influence could prove decisive: Declan Rice. The midfielder's impressive form, particularly in the Champions League, makes him a vital cog in Arsenal's machine.
Rice's firepower
Rice's attacking prowess has been a standout feature of his game this season. With eight goals and 10 assists, he's enjoying his best-ever campaign in terms of attacking output. His Champions League record is equally impressive, scoring four goals and providing two assists.
The 26-year-old's slow start to the season can be attributed to his Euro 2024 exertions and a toe injury in November. However, he's now fully fit and hitting top form. His goal against Bournemouth on Saturday showcased his attacking threat, as he made a marauding run forward and finished composedly.
Transformation
Rice's transformation into a genuine attacking threat has been remarkable. In 100 games for Arsenal, he's amassed 35 goals and assists combined, a notable improvement from his West Ham days. His £100million transfer fee seems increasingly justified, with many Arsenal fans joking that they got him "half price."
Manager Mikel Arteta has played a significant role in Rice's development, encouraging him to add more goals and assists to his game. Arteta believes Rice has the potential to score more headers, tap-ins, and goals from outside the box, and the player is starting to deliver on that promise.
Can Arsenal stage a comeback?
With Thomas Partey returning from suspension, Rice will likely be restored to his advanced role against Paris Saint-Germain. This freedom to press and attack could prove crucial in Arsenal's bid to overturn a one-goal deficit. Rice's performance against Real Madrid in the previous round, where he was instrumental in Arsenal's victory, offers hope that he can replicate that heroics in Paris.
As Arsenal seeks to stage a famous comeback, Declan Rice's influence will be pivotal. His attacking threat, combined with his defensive prowess, makes him a complete midfielder. If anyone can inspire Arsenal to victory, it's Rice.