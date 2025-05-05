Image Credit : Getty

Rice's firepower

Rice's attacking prowess has been a standout feature of his game this season. With eight goals and 10 assists, he's enjoying his best-ever campaign in terms of attacking output. His Champions League record is equally impressive, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

The 26-year-old's slow start to the season can be attributed to his Euro 2024 exertions and a toe injury in November. However, he's now fully fit and hitting top form. His goal against Bournemouth on Saturday showcased his attacking threat, as he made a marauding run forward and finished composedly.