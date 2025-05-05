Andrea Berta Lining Up 3 Game-Changing Signings for Arsenal This Summer
With Andrea Berta stepping in as Arsenal’s new sporting director, the Gunners are preparing a high-impact summer overhaul.
1. Viktor Gyokeres – The Missing No. 9
Arsenal’s striker situation has been a running issue under Arteta. Gabriel Jesus is injury-prone and misfiring. Kai Havertz has yet to convince as a title-chasing option. With that, Arsenal are closely linked with Viktor Gyokeres. The 25-year-old Swedish forward has exploded at Sporting CP, racking up over 35 goals across all competitions this season.
He has physicality, clever movement, and pressing intelligence, making him a ready-made fit for Arteta’s system. Importantly, he thrives when leading the line alone, which Arsenal often deploys. Arsenal is reportedly leading the race, per Sky Germany.
A €60–70m fee is expected, with Berta already in talks with Gyokeres' camp. This is the statement signing. If Arsenal land him, they finally get the clinical No. 9 they’ve lacked since prime Aubameyang.
2. Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman’s return to the Premier League would be one of the more fascinating narratives of the summer. After inconsistent spells at Everton, Fulham, and Leicester, the 27-year-old has turned his career around at Atalanta.
In Serie A and Europe, Lookman has emerged as a complete winger, contributing 18 goal involvements in 28 league games and another five goals in seven Champions League appearances. He’s pacey, direct, and unpredictable, the type of attacker Arsenal have missed when Saka and Martinelli aren't firing.
3. Matheus Cunha – Berta’s Wild Card
Matheus Cunha is Berta’s personal pick. The Brazilian forward arrived at Atletico Madrid under his watch, and despite failing to thrive in La Liga, Cunha has revitalized his career at Wolves. With 13 Premier League goals this season, he’s become a reliable scorer in a struggling team.
More than just a goal-getter, Cunha is silky on the ball, drops deep to link play, and carries the ball with intent. Cunha has a new contract at Wolves with a £60m release clause, but that won’t deter Berta. Arsenal were linked in January, and the club is still monitoring him.
Cunha isn’t the typical Arteta player as he can drift in and out of games and has a few disciplinary lapses. But Berta sees a strong fit, and with squad rotation crucial, Cunha could be a tactical wildcard. If Arsenal miss out on Gyokeres or need an alternative who can play across the frontline, Cunha becomes very appealing.