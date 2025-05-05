Image Credit : Getty

Arsenal’s striker situation has been a running issue under Arteta. Gabriel Jesus is injury-prone and misfiring. Kai Havertz has yet to convince as a title-chasing option. With that, Arsenal are closely linked with Viktor Gyokeres. The 25-year-old Swedish forward has exploded at Sporting CP, racking up over 35 goals across all competitions this season.

He has physicality, clever movement, and pressing intelligence, making him a ready-made fit for Arteta’s system. Importantly, he thrives when leading the line alone, which Arsenal often deploys. Arsenal is reportedly leading the race, per Sky Germany.

A €60–70m fee is expected, with Berta already in talks with Gyokeres' camp. This is the statement signing. If Arsenal land him, they finally get the clinical No. 9 they’ve lacked since prime Aubameyang.