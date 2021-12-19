BWF World Championships 2021: Kidambi Srikanth in final against Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen clinches bronze

The BWF World Championships 2021 is taking place in Huelva, Spain. Kidambi Srikanth will face Loh Kean Yew in the final for gold. Lakshya Sen has finished with the bronze medal.

It has been a history-making moment for India in the 2021 BWF World Championships. Held in Huelva, Spain, Kidambi Srikanth has qualified for the final, thus becoming the first Indian male to do so in the tournament. He defeated fellow Indian Lakshya Sen in the semis for the spot and will now take on Loh Kean Yew of Singapore for the gold medal.

As for the semis, Srikanth was involved in a tough clash against Sen. It happened to be a three-setter. Sen took the opening set 21-17. However, Srikanth bounced back to push Sen onto the back foot in the second, winning 21-14. As things went into the deciding set, it saw another intense competition between the two, only for some errors from Sen giving advantage to Srikanth, who took the final set 21-17. ALSO READ: BWF World Championships 2021 - PV Sindhu off to impressive start against Martina Repiska

As a result of this, Sen has finished with the bronze medal. On the other hand, Kean Yew is coming off a straight-set 23-21, 21-14 win over Anders Antonsen of Denmark. Among the other Indians among males, B Sai Praneeth lost in the opening round to Mark Caljouw of the Netherlands, while HS Prannoy lost to Kean Yew in the quarters.

Among the women, ace shuttler PV Sindhu was ousted in the quarters by Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan. In the men's doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty lost to the Malaysian pair of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi. At the same time, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila were beaten by Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov of Russia in Round 2. ALSO WATCH: BWF World Tour Finals 2021 - Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to An Se-young