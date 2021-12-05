  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to An Se-young (WATCH)

    PV Sindhu was taking part in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali on Sunday. However, she ended up losing, suffering a defeat to Korea's An Se-young.

    BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to An Se-young (WATCH)-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bali, First Published Dec 5, 2021, 4:34 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had a golden opportunity to win her first title after her bronze medal success during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, she faced off against An Se-young of South Korea in Bali on Sunday. However, she lost in straight sets, 21-16, 21-12, in just 39 minutes.

    The Korean was all guns blazing in the opening set, as she took a 4-0 lead before racing to a 7-4 lead in the first four minutes. Eventually, the Korean upped her ante, proving to be too good for the Indian, as the former took the opening set 21-16. She similarly maintained her momentum in the next set, as she comfortably sailed to a 21-12 win, thus winning the title.

    ALSO READ: BWF World Tour Finals 2021 - Indian shuttler PV Sindhu enters final, to face An Seyoung

    Sindhu had defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semis on Sunday, winning in three sets, 21-15, 15-21, 21-19, while the match had lasted for an hour and ten minutes. On the other hand, Se-young had defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 25-23, 21-17 to set up the title clash on Sunday.

    Among the other Indians, Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-13, 21-11 in the semis on Saturday, as the latter defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the final 21-12, 21-8 in a dominating one-sided effort. None of the Indian pairs managed to reach the semis of the doubles section.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2021, 4:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: NZ's 62 all-out overshadows Ajaz Patel's 10-for, IND leads by 332 on Day 2

    paris saint germain Lionel Messi worthy of seventh Ballon dor win says Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

    Lionel Messi worthy of 7th Ballon d'Or win, says Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Netizens go berserk as Ajaz Patel emulates Jim Laker, Anil Kumble's 10-wicket innings haul-ayh

    Welcome to the club: Legendary Indian spinner Anil Kumble says after Ajaz Patel's 10-wicket haul

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Anil Kumble and Jim Laker in elite list-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Ajaz Patel claims all 10 Indian wickets in an innings; joins Kumble, Laker

    Recent Stories

    Puducherry government makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all, to penalise violators amid Omicron scare-dnm

    Puducherry government makes COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all, to penalise violators amid Omicron scare

    DMRC announces plans to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites gcw

    DMRC announces plans to install more anti-smog guns at its project sites

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis felt like engulfed by dark cloud gcw

    Prince William reveals about his mental health crisis, says felt like 'engulfed by dark cloud of anguish'

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population gcw

    Himachal Pradesh becomes first state to fully vaccinate its target population

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Spider cam forces early tea on Day 3, here's how Twitter reacted (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Des Buckingham expresses delight at MCFC varied style of play following BFC win (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Juan Ferrando asserts FCG facing tough psychological moment after NEUFC loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 18): Mumbai City dominates Bengaluru FC 3-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs FCG Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 17): NorthEast United edges past FC Goa 2-1 (WATCH)

    Video Icon