BWF World Tour Finals 2021: Indian shuttler PV Sindhu loses to An Se-young (WATCH)

PV Sindhu was taking part in the final of the BWF World Tour Finals 2021 in Bali on Sunday. However, she ended up losing, suffering a defeat to Korea's An Se-young.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu had a golden opportunity to win her first title after her bronze medal success during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals, she faced off against An Se-young of South Korea in Bali on Sunday. However, she lost in straight sets, 21-16, 21-12, in just 39 minutes.

The Korean was all guns blazing in the opening set, as she took a 4-0 lead before racing to a 7-4 lead in the first four minutes. Eventually, the Korean upped her ante, proving to be too good for the Indian, as the former took the opening set 21-16. She similarly maintained her momentum in the next set, as she comfortably sailed to a 21-12 win, thus winning the title.

Sindhu had defeated Akane Yamaguchi of Japan in the semis on Sunday, winning in three sets, 21-15, 15-21, 21-19, while the match had lasted for an hour and ten minutes. On the other hand, Se-young had defeated Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand 25-23, 21-17 to set up the title clash on Sunday.

Among the other Indians, Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen of Denmark 21-13, 21-11 in the semis on Saturday, as the latter defeated Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand in the final 21-12, 21-8 in a dominating one-sided effort. None of the Indian pairs managed to reach the semis of the doubles section.