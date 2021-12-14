BWF World Championships 2021: PV Sindhu off to impressive start against Martina Repiska

The BWF World Championships 2021 is taking place in Huelva, Spain. PV Sindhu has started well, defeating Martina Repiska in straight sets.

It was a strong start by ace Indian shutter PV Sindhu. In the 2021 BWF World Championship, being held in Huelva, Spain, she defeated Martina Repiska of Slovakia. It was a straight-set (21-7, 21-9) win for the Indian. She will now face Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand or Lianne Tan of Belgium.

Sindhu happens to be the only Indian in the women's singles section. In the men's singles, Lakshya Sen defeated Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 22-20, 15-21, 21-18. He will now be facing off against Kevin Buezo of Guatemala. On the other hand, Srikanth Kidambi beat Li Shifeng of China 15-21, 21-18, 21-17 and will face Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan or Lu Guangzu of China.

In the meantime, HS Prannoy is scheduled to compete against Liew Daren of Malaysia in the second round. In the men's doubles, the pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Lee Jhe-huei and Yang Po-hsuan of Taiwan 27-25, 21-17. Meanwhile, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila will be taking on Vladimir Ivanov and Ivan Sozonov of Russia in Round 2.