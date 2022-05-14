Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Boxer Amir Khan retires: A look at former world champion's career, net worth and more

    First Published May 14, 2022, 2:39 PM IST

    Legendary British and former world champion boxer Amir Khan announced his retirement from the sport on Friday.

    Legendary British and former world champion boxer Amir Khan announced his retirement from the sport on Friday, sparking massive disappointment among fans. The 35-year-old unified world titles at super-lightweight and faced pound-for-pound stars Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Terence Crawford during a 40-fight career. 

    Amir Khan ends his glittering professional career with 34 wins and six defeats. Khan's final fight was against long-term rival Kell Brook where he suffered a sixth-round stoppage in Manchester in February.

    "It's time to hang up my gloves. I feel blessed to have had such an amazing career that has spanned over 27 years. I want to say a heartfelt thanks to the incredible teams I have worked with and to my family, friends and fans for the love and support they have shown me," Amir Khan said on Twitter.

    Born in Bolton, England, Amir Khan is a descendant of the Janjua Rajput, a royal warrior clan in Pakistan. He graduated from Bolton Community College and is part of an athletic family. Although boxing was his mainstay, he is also an accomplished athlete in cricket, football, and basketball.

    Amir Khan began boxing competitively in elementary school, winning multiple honours by age 11, including Gold at the 2003 Junior Olympics and multiple Junior ABA titles. He represented Britain in the 2004 Summer Olympics and won the Silver medal.

    In July 2009, Amir Khan became a world champion, defeating Andriy Kotelnik on points to secure the WBA super-lightweight title. The boxer stopped Zab Judah two years later to add the IBF belt.

    Amir Khan was one of the highest-paid British boxers in the sport's history, earning millions for a single fight when Pay Per View and other sources are collected. According to reports, the boxer has a net worth of 40 million dollars. In May 2016, the legendary boxer earned 13 million dollars fighting Saul Alvarez.

    The 35-year-old becomes the latest British boxer to hang up his gloves after Brook retired last week, while Tyson Fury maintains he has quit the sport after beating Dillian Whyte the previous month.

