WAGatha Christie trial: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's net worth will blow your mind

If a high-profile court case has its nickname, it is evident that the trial is going to garner a lot of interest. Described as 'Wags at War', Rebekah Vardy has sued Coleen Rooney for libel and the civil case, which is expected to last for seven days, is being called the 'WAGatha Christie' trial.

36-year-old Coleen Rooney, wife of legendary England and Manchester United star, Wayne Rooney, and 40-year-old Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City's hero since the 2015 Premier League title win, Jamie Vardy, are both successful brands in their own right. However, they first became famous through their iconic footballing husbands and made it to the front page for cheering them on from the stands.

Now, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are at loggerheads with each other after the former accused the latter of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to sections of the media in October 2019. Mrs Rooney was dubbed as 'WAGatha Christie' after she publicly claimed Mrs Vardy leaked stories to The Sun newspaper, following months of 'sting operation'.

Rebekah Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denied these accusations and has sued Coleen Rooney for libel. Here's a look at how much is their net worth, as these wives of two of England's iconic footballers are embroiled in this million-pound lawsuit.

What is Coleen Rooney's net worth? Coleen, who first rose to fame as legendary Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney's wife, went on to make a name for herself through her work. As a published writer and TV personality, Mrs Rooney has amassed an incredible amount of wealth in the last decade-and-a-half.

While the net worth of her husband Wayne Rooney, who is currently the manager of Derby County, is reportedly over 140 million pounds, Coleen is estimated to have her own fortune of around 14 million pounds. This wealth came after the mom-of-four undertook several business ventures, including a best-selling exercise DVD, and sponsorship deals with brands like Littlewoods and George at Asda.

In 2008, Coleen also launched her own jewellery range with Argos in a 500,000-pound deal and has her own range of perfume named Coleen X. She also gained popularity as a former column writer for celebrity magazine Closer and in 2006 she also assisted in Tonight with Trevor McDonald.

What is Rebekah Vardy's net worth? Rebekah is a well-known face on British television and has appeared on several hit ITV shows like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing on Ice and Loose Women. While her husband Jamie Vardy is valued at around 12 million pounds, Rebekah's net worth is believed to be around 3 million pounds.

