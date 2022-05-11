Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WAGatha Christie trial: Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy's net worth will blow your mind

    First Published May 11, 2022, 3:17 PM IST

    Described as 'Wags at War', Rebekah Vardy has sued Coleen Rooney for libel and the civil case, which is expected to last for seven days, is being called the 'WAGatha Christie' trial.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    If a high-profile court case has its nickname, it is evident that the trial is going to garner a lot of interest. Described as 'Wags at War', Rebekah Vardy has sued Coleen Rooney for libel and the civil case, which is expected to last for seven days, is being called the 'WAGatha Christie' trial.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    36-year-old Coleen Rooney, wife of legendary England and Manchester United star, Wayne Rooney, and 40-year-old Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City's hero since the 2015 Premier League title win, Jamie Vardy, are both successful brands in their own right. However, they first became famous through their iconic footballing husbands and made it to the front page for cheering them on from the stands.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Now, Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are at loggerheads with each other after the former accused the latter of leaking 'false stories' about her private life to sections of the media in October 2019. Mrs Rooney was dubbed as 'WAGatha Christie' after she publicly claimed Mrs Vardy leaked stories to The Sun newspaper, following months of 'sting operation'.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Rebekah Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, denied these accusations and has sued Coleen Rooney for libel. Here's a look at how much is their net worth, as these wives of two of England's iconic footballers are embroiled in this million-pound lawsuit.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    What is Coleen Rooney's net worth?

    Coleen, who first rose to fame as legendary Manchester United and England footballer Wayne Rooney's wife, went on to make a name for herself through her work. As a published writer and TV personality, Mrs Rooney has amassed an incredible amount of wealth in the last decade-and-a-half.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    While the net worth of her husband Wayne Rooney, who is currently the manager of Derby County, is reportedly over 140 million pounds, Coleen is estimated to have her own fortune of around 14 million pounds. This wealth came after the mom-of-four undertook several business ventures, including a best-selling exercise DVD, and sponsorship deals with brands like Littlewoods and George at Asda.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In 2008, Coleen also launched her own jewellery range with Argos in a 500,000-pound deal and has her own range of perfume named Coleen X. She also gained popularity as a former column writer for celebrity magazine Closer and in 2006 she also assisted in Tonight with Trevor McDonald.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    What is Rebekah Vardy's net worth?

    Rebekah is a well-known face on British television and has appeared on several hit ITV shows like I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Dancing on Ice and Loose Women. While her husband Jamie Vardy is valued at around 12 million pounds, Rebekah's net worth is believed to be around 3 million pounds.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    How much would the case cost Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy

    Media lawyer Jonathan Coad estimates that the legal costs for each side will be upwards of 1 million pounds and that even the winner will only recover about 70 per cent of their legal bill, leaving them with around 300,000 pounds still to pay. If any damages are awarded, they are only likely to be in the 15,000 to 40,000 pounds range. "It makes no sense for either of them. Even the winner is going to come out with a massive loss," he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will AB de Villiers return to Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB for Indian Premier League IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds-ayh

    Will AB de Villiers return to RCB for IPL 2023? Virat Kohli responds

    football epl Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links snt

    Liverpool's Klopp hails 'machine' Mane amid Bayern Munich, Barcelona transfer links

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya explains what made GT ruthless against LSG

    Nepal bowler's Pushpa celebration irks ICC; says gone so far on social media-ayh

    Nepal bowler's 'Pushpa' celebration impresses ICC; says gone so far on social media

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat Titans decimate Lucknow Super Giants to seal playoffs berth-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs GT: Fans rejoice as Gujarat decimates Lucknow to seal playoffs berth

    Recent Stories

    Tomato flu infecting people in Kerala Know its symptoms how to prevent and more gcw

    Tomato flu infecting people in Kerala: Know its symptoms, how to prevent and more

    Modi20 book launched Venkaiah Naidu Amit Shah Jaishankar praise PM gcw

    'Modi@20' book launched, Venkaiah Naidu, Amit Shah, Jaishankar praise PM

    Marital Rape exception Why has it been in the news since British era gcw

    Marital Rape exception: Why has it been in the news since British-era

    Do boos from Paris Saint-Germain PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies-ayh

    Do boos from PSG fans affect Lionel Messi? Angel Di Maria clarifies

    IPL 2022: SRH youngster abhishek sharma reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style snt

    IPL 2022: This SRH youngster reminds Yuvraj Singh of his own batting style

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon