South Africa, led by a resilient Temba Bavuma, are on the brink of their first World Test Championship title. Bavuma's determined fifty, despite a hamstring injury, has propelled the Proteas closer to victory against Australia at Lord's.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has put up a spirited performance with the bat in the team’s 282-run chase on Day 3 of the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord’s on Friday, June 13.

South Africa are aiming for their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title as they look to script history at iconic Lord’s, which is often called the Home of Cricket. Temba Bavuma is currently at the centre of attention as he leads from the front as captain, along with Aiden Markram, blending calm determination with purpose, keeping the Proteas’ dream of a historic Test crown. After bundling out Australia for 207, South Africa’s run chase on a disappointing note, with an early wicket of Ryan Rickelton for 6, was dismissed by Mitchell Starc

Thereafter, Wiaan Mulder joined Aiden Markram at the crease to carry on the innings. The pair formed a 61-run stand for the second wicket until Mulder was dismissed by Starc for 27. These two wickets of South Africa gave a brief to Australia, but South Africa’s composed response, led by Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma, steadied the innings and shifted the momentum of the WTC Final.

Temba Bavuma in pain, but his spirit unbroken

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma walked in to bat at a crucial juncture of the run-chase, where the Proteas needed stability and support for Aiden Markram. Bavuma, as usual, has displayed his composed temperament under pressure and steadied the Proteas’ ship with a crucial yet valuable partnership for the fifth wicket with Markram, keeping the team’s title hopes alive.

However, Bavuma began to feel discomfort in his hamstring before the end of session two, many wondering whether the South African skipper would be able to carry on or be forced to retire hurt at a crucial stage of the final. In the 23rd over of the South Africa run chase, the 35-year-old struggled to run between the wickets due to pain and received medical attention from the physiotherapists. However, Bavuma refused to walk away from the battle.

After the Tea break, Temba Bavuma has not recovered from the pain but still carried on with his batting, gritting through every run and standing tall with resilience and grit as a responsible captain determined to lead the team by example, given that the Proteas are eyeing taking home the Test mace. Despite being in pain, Temba Bavuma completed his inspirational 25th Test fifty in 83 balls, raising his bat to acknowledge the standing ovation from South Africa’s dressing room and the Lord’s crowd.

Scroll to load tweet…

Hailing from Langa, where opportunities were very limited but the dreams burned bright, Temba Bavuma’s journey from the township of dusty pitches to the grand stage of Lord’s is a testimony to the unwavering spirit, resilience, determination, and pride he carries for his roots.

As a captain, Temba Bavuma has not lost a single match, registering eight wins and a draw before the WTC Final, making him one of the successful Test skippers of South Africa in recent times.

Temba Bavuma and South Africa inch closer to history

Temba Bavuma-led South Africa is at touching distance, sealing their maiden World Test Championship title, as skipper and Aiden Markram continue to defy odds with grit and resilience, and composure at the Home of Cricket.

Bavuma and Markman forged an unbeaten 143-run stand for the fifth wicket to help South Africa post a total of 213/2 in 56 overs and need 69 runs to win at the end of Day 3. Aiden Markram completed his century before the close of play, as he played an innings of 102 off 159 balls, while Bavuma scored 65 off 121 balls. South Africa will look to wrap up the WTC Final on Day 4 by chasing down a 282-run target.

Scroll to load tweet…

If Proteas chase down the target and clinch the WTC title, they will eventually end their 27-year drought of winning an ICC title. Moreover, Temba Bavuma could become the second South African captain after Hansie Cronje to clinch an ICC title. Cronje was the Proteas captain when the side clinched their maiden ICC triumph at the 1998 Champions Trophy in Bangladesh.

Thus, Temba Bavuma’s potential victory in the WTC Final at Lord’s will be a historic moment not just for South African cricket but for a nation long starved of global silverware.