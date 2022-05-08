Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Blessings pour in for Bella Esmeralda after Ronaldo's partner Georgina reveals newborn daughter's name

    First Published May 8, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has revealed the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, has revealed the name of their newborn daughter is Bella Esmeralda. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Manchester United star's girlfriend posted a photograph of the baby sleeping in her cot, days after confirming the child's twin brother tragically passed away at birth last month.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Tagging her location as Manchester, the photos show the little one appearing to crack a smile sporting a pink top as well as a white Moschino number and a knitted hat. "Bella Esmeralda [green heart] 180422," she wrote. The image received more than two million likes in just one hour.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Family and friends showered their love and blessings on Bella Esmeralda, with several others posting hearts on the post. Georgina's sister Ivana Rodriguez said, "Amor de tía."

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    The emotional post came just days after Ronaldo shared a moving photograph of him cradling his newborn daughter in his arms, less than a fortnight after the tragic loss of his son. The picture, which shows Ronaldo sitting on a sofa with his baby, is captioned: "Forever Love…".

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Following the devastating stillbirth, the couple and their other children returned home with their newborn daughter and shared a social media update shortly after their baby girl made the journey back from the hospital following her birth.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Ronaldo already has a four-year-old daughter with Georgina Rodriguez, as well as three other children.

