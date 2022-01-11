Australian Open 2022: Despite uncertainty over participation, Novak Djokovic named No.1 seeded player

Novak Djokovic has visa issues due to his so-called vaccine exemption. While he could still face deportation, he has been announced as the number one seed at the Australian Open 2022.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning world number one. He is also the defending champion at the 2022 Australian Open (AO). While he is currently facing issues with his visa and deportation threat owing to his so-called COVID vaccine exemption, he has been announced as the number one seed ahead of his title defence in the Melbourne Grand Slam (GS).

The judge of the Australian court restored Djokovic's visa. However, if the immigration minister decides to execute his special powers, the Serbian's visa could still be cancelled, and he might yet be deported. But, judging by its looks and the defending champion being announced as the number one seed, chances are that the world number one looks all set to compete in Melbourne. ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022 - Amid fears of violence if Djokovic plays, calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

Djokovic is on a mission, as the ten-time AO winner seeks his record-extending 11th title in Melbourne. Most importantly, he will be eyeing his record-breaking 21st Slam title as he looks to break the shackles regarding the record he jointly holds with Roger Federer of Switzerland and Rafael Nadal of Spain. While Federer will not stop the Serbian, missing out due to knee surgery, Nadal will be taking part, although the Spaniard is not a favourite to win.