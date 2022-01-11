Australian Open 2022: Amid fears of violence if Djokovic plays, calls grow for stripping country of Grand Slam

Australian Open directors are now reportedly on high alert with fears of clashes in the stands looming large should Novak Djokovic play next week in the first Grand Slam tournament of the year.

The Australian Open's future appears to be at risk, with fears of possible violence and chaos in the stands next week increasing, even as calls for the country to be stripped of its Grand Slam over the treatment of World No.1 tennis player Novak Djokovic grows.

Following Novak Djokovic's release from the immigration detention hotel after winning a court battle over his visa cancellation on COVID-19 health grounds, Australian Open directors are now reportedly on high alert with fears of clashes in the stands looming large should the Serbian play next week. The nine-time Australian Open champion's spot in this year's tournament is still not guaranteed, as Immigration Minister Alex Hawke could ruin his hopes by using his personal powers to cancel Djokovic's visa yet again and boot him out of the country.

Hawke's refusal to rule out using his personal powers has sparked fury, with tennis legend and MP colleague John Alexander warning about the future of the Australian Open, should Novak Djokovic be deported. In a fiery Facebook tirade posted on Monday night, the former Australian and Davis Cup champion took a jibe at his own government that promoted mixed reactions online.

Speaking in defence of Novak Djokovic, John Alexander argued that the defending champion had complied with the health entry mandates and did not appear to be of any health risk to Australia. The Liberal MP stated that retaining the Australian Open as a Grand Slam tournament was in the country's best interest. The former World No.8 also took a jibe at Hawke, adding that the Immigration Minister's powers to deport are meant for criminals and contagious people and not for 'political problems'.

Speaking with ABC Radio breakfast host Hamish MacDonald on Tuesday morning, John Alexander reiterated that it would be a mistake if Australia were to deport Novak Djokovic. Calling the federal court's ruling as an emphatic decision, the former tennis star added, "There seems no reason to do so (deport Djokovic). The judge has been abundantly clear in his finding and his comments around the findings."

Emphasising the importance of the Australian Open, Alexander also said that given his long history in the sport, he understands the origins of Grand Slam events, which Australia is hugely invested in. He also warned that if the Australian Open is making conditions that people seem to meet and are not allowed to come, then it could 'diminish' the event and not help the country's status.

Calling Melbourne Park as one of the best venues of the Grand Slams, the Liberal MP also stated, "We've got a lot going for us, but we need to tread carefully. We need to be showing that people will be allowed in Australia if they meet the criteria."

John Alexander's comments sparked a furore online, with many arguing that Novak Djokovic could have avoided the drama by getting a COVID-19 vaccine jab. One man commented, "It is not about politics; it is about consistency. Djokovic is unvaccinated and has shown no interest in being vaccinated. He should never have been allowed to get on the aircraft to Australia. The fact he is here is irrelevant, and he should be deported or otherwise leave the country. The Australian Open is just tennis."

There were a few who also accused Alexander of being biased owing to his tennis background. "Shame on you, John. What hat are you wearing? Obviously, the tennis one. He could have got vaccinated like the rest of us. Allowing a guy who attended public events unmasked whilst he had COVID-19 is not a smart idea either," a woman lamented.

Meanwhile, some fans of the sport have now called for Australia to be stripped of its Grand Slam status unless Novak Djokovic is allowed to participate in the upcoming tournament. US celebrity trainer Justin Allen said that if the Australian government exercises its powers to deport Novak Djokovic, despite its own court ruling, then "the Australian Open should be stripped of its Grand Slam status and become a non-ranking event."

A Canadian tennis fan also tweeted, "Cancel the Australian Open and give it to Japan. Australia is too backward to hold a global sports event."

The call to strip Australia of its Grand Slam status was first sparked by Australian Open 2020 quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren, who had tweeted when Novak Djokovic's visa was originally cancelled, saying, "Just to be crystal clear here two separate medical boards approved his exemption, and politicians are stopping it. Australia doesn't deserve to host a Grand Slam."

During the court hearing on Monday, Judge Anthony Kelly noted that if Immigration Minister Alex Hawke does decide to deport Novak Djokovic, then the World No.1 tennis player will be forbidden from returning to Australia for three years, although there would be discretion to allow him back for next year's Australian Open. Until Hawke's decision, Djokovic is free to remain in Australia and can hope to revive his bid to become the most decorated men's singles player of all time by winning his 21st Grand Slam title. The Serbian is currently level with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 titles each. While Federer is out of this year's Australian Open tournament owing to an injury, Nadal will be in action at the Rod Laver Arena.