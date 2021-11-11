  • Facebook
    ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic could script these 3 classic records

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 2:31 PM IST
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes part in the ATP Finals 2021, to be held in Turin from next week. As the world number one is a favourite to win the event, we present the records he could script.

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia is the reigning world number one, while he has managed to finish the year as the world number one for a record seventh time, thus breaking the long-standing record by Pete Sampras. He attained the feat last week during the Paris Master, as he also won the title for the record-extending sixth time.

    Meanwhile, the Serbian shifts his focus to Turin, where he participates in the year-ending ATP Finals from next week. Being the numero uno, he is undoubtedly a favourite to win this clash. However, it won't just be the title he would be eyeing for, but also some classic feats that he could attain in the process, as we present three such.

     

    ALSO READ: Paris Masters 2021 - Novak Djokovic goes past Rafael Nadal to win record 37th Masters title

    Record-equalling sixth title
    If Djokovic manages to win the title, he would be doing so for the record sixth occasion. In the process, he would equal the record of Swiss great Roger Federer. Also, the Serbian would be winning the title after six long years, having last won in 2015, where he beat the Swiss for the title.

    Oldest tournament winner
    In a unique achievement, Djokovic would become the oldest player to win the title to date. The world number one is currently aged 34. The record for the same is presently held by Federer again, who last won the title when he was 30 years old. Evidently, with the Serbian winning this, it would make him a more formidable champion.

     

    ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic breaks Pete Sampras's record after sealing 7th year-end No.1 finish

    Winner in three different decades
    In another exemplary accomplishment, a win for Djokovic here would be his first in this decade, besides being his third overall in three different decades. Consequently, he would be the first man to do so. His five title wins happen to be in 2008, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2015. Federer is next to him, having won in two different decades.

