    Novak Djokovic breaks Pete Sampras's record after sealing 7th year-end No.1 finish

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia has entered the history books again by sealing his seventh year-end number one finish, as he has gone past previous record-holder Pete Sampras.

    Novak Djokovic breaks Pete Sampras's record after sealing 7th successive year-end No.1 finish-ayh
    Novak Djokovic of Serbia has sealed the year-end number one ranking in the ATP circuit in another history-making moment. As a result, he has done so for the record seventh time in his career. Moreover, he has become the new record-holder, going past the legendary America Pete Sampras, who did it on six occasions.

    ALSO READ: Paris Masters 2021: Here are the records Novak Djokovic can break

    Djokovic attained the feat on Saturday after he beat Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the semis of the continuing ATP Paris Masters. The Serbian already holds the record of being the oldest to finish year-end at the world number one, at 34 years. Also, he has held on to the number one ranking for a record of 348 weeks.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic will miss out on participation if he remains unvaccinated, says minister

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ATP Tour (@atptour)

    Currently, Djokovic will be facing Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the final in Paris. The Serbian is already the record-holder of winning the most Paris titles (5), as he would be desperately hoping to win his sixth. It would give him a much-needed momentum ahead of the ATP Finals later this month in Turin, where he would be eyeing his sixth title, a record that he would equal with the Swiss legend, Roger Federer.

    ALSO READ: Coach Kunal Kumar sets sight on Los Angeles Olympics; promises to deliver India's next medal hope

    "Just proud and extremely happy. Obviously, that was one of the biggest goals, and it's always one of the biggest goals, to try to be No. 1 and end the season as No. 1. To do it for the record seventh time and surpass my childhood idol and role model, Pete, is incredible. Very grateful, very blessed to be in this position," said Nole to ATP after achieving the feat.

