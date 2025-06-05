Image Credit : Getty

Topping the list is none other than Michael Jordan, with a staggering net worth of $3.6 billion. Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player ever, Jordan’s success goes well beyond his six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Despite earning just $90 million in salary during his career, he pulled in $2.4 billion (pre-tax) through corporate partnerships with brands like Nike, Hanes, and Gatorade. His long-standing deal with Nike, in particular, helped build the Jordan Brand into a global powerhouse.