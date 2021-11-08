  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic goes past Rafael Nadal to win record 37th Masters title

    Novak Djokovic of Serbia has won his record sixth Paris Masters title by defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia. As a result, he has gone past Rafael Nadal of Spain to win the record 37th Masters title.

    Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic goes past Rafael Nadal to win record 37th Masters title-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paris, First Published Nov 8, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    It was yet another history-making moment for Novak Djokovic of Serbia, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia to win his record 37th ATP Masters title. It was a thrilling three-seter where the reigning world number one prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, while the match lasted just 15 minutes more over a couple of hours in the Paris Masters 2021 final.

    ALSO READ: Novak Djokovic breaks Pete Sampras's record after sealing 7th year-end No.1 finish

    While Djokovic extended his record Paris success to six titles, he has also gone past Rafael Nadal of Spain to record the most Masters title win. Also, he has extended his tally to 48-6 this season. As for the match, it was physical and hard-hitting, while the Serbian made six unforced errors, with the Russian capitalising and winning the opening set.

    ALSO READ: Paris Masters 2021: Here are the records Novak Djokovic can break

    However, Djokovic gained momentum back, with backhand exchanges, followed by brutal rallies, while he mixed his game and even saved three break points by earning some net points. He scored 16 points in a hard-fought final game to take the set and take it to the decider.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2022: Novak Djokovic will miss out on participation if he remains unvaccinated, says minister

    Medvedev's initial good start slowly faded away in the final set as Djokovic upped his ante further with baseline exchanges and imposing forced errors on the Russian. With a break, the Serbian reached 5-3, and despite solid resilience from Medvedev, the former closed it out for the win.

    ALSO READ: Coach Kunal Kumar sets sight on Los Angeles Olympics; promises to deliver India's next medal hope

    "It's very special. I'm very grateful and blessed to have this opportunity. It's one of the biggest reasons why I keep on playing. I always dreamed of having my children in the stands, with them being old enough. This is what life is all about, sharing these moments with the dear ones. My children are my greatest success, my greatest treasure. I'm just overwhelmed with emotions having them on the court today supporting me. It brings love and joy to my life," he said after the win.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: India plays for pride against Namibia after being knocked out of semis race

    Video Icon
    Mohan Singh curator of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Stadium passes away gcw

    Mohan Singh, curator of Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, passes away

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, NZ vs AFG (Group 2, Super 12): Social media mourns as India is knocked out of semis race-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Indians mourn, Pakistanis celebrate as Virat Kohli-led team is knocked out of semis race

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, NZ vs AFG (Group 2, Super 12): Result, report, winner, India knocked out of semi-final-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: India knocked out as New Zealand gets the better of Afghanistan by 8 wickets

    Video Icon
    T20 World Cup 2021, New Zealand vs Afghanistan, NZ vs AFG (Group 2, Super 12): Hopeful Indians flood social media, back Afghanistan to beat New Zealand-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: Hopeful Indians flood social media, back Afghanistan to beat New Zealand

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel price today November 8 Fuel rates remain unchanged

    Petrol, diesel price today, November 8: Fuel rates remain unchanged

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, India vs Namibia, IND vs NAM (Group 2, Super 12): Players to watch, head-to-head, pitch, probable, fantasy xi, live streaming-ayh

    T20 World Cup 2021: India plays for pride against Namibia after being knocked out of semis race

    Video Icon
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek/Matchday 11 review: Manchester City, United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, chelsea, arsenal, liverpool, tottenham hotspur, leicester

    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 11 review: Manchester City defeats United to pile agony on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

    Video Icon
    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss gcw

    Shamita Shetty to Kamaal R Khan: 5 celebs who flaunted their money in Bigg Boss

    Video Icon
    Jammu Kashmir Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar gcw

    J&K: Policeman shot dead by militants in Srinagar

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    us military report on india china faceoff line of actual control pla operational tactical experience

    LAC faceoff gave China operational, tactical experience: US military report

    Video Icon
    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission-dnm

    NASA to launch first asteroid-bashing DART as trailblazing planetary defense mission

    Video Icon
    NASA Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon-dnm

    NASA’s Ice-Mining Lunar Mission in 2022 to find resources on Moon

    Video Icon
    Strong solar flare expected to light up polar regions of Earth this Diwali-dnm

    Strong solar flare expected to light up polar regions of Earth this Diwali

    Video Icon
    Honour attack Kerala CCTV Man thrashed for refusing to convert VPN

    Honour attack in Kerala: Man thrashed for refusing to convert

    Video Icon
    desktopAdmobileAd