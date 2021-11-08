Paris Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic goes past Rafael Nadal to win record 37th Masters title

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has won his record sixth Paris Masters title by defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia. As a result, he has gone past Rafael Nadal of Spain to win the record 37th Masters title.

It was yet another history-making moment for Novak Djokovic of Serbia, as he defeated Daniil Medvedev of Russia to win his record 37th ATP Masters title. It was a thrilling three-seter where the reigning world number one prevailed 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, while the match lasted just 15 minutes more over a couple of hours in the Paris Masters 2021 final.

While Djokovic extended his record Paris success to six titles, he has also gone past Rafael Nadal of Spain to record the most Masters title win. Also, he has extended his tally to 48-6 this season. As for the match, it was physical and hard-hitting, while the Serbian made six unforced errors, with the Russian capitalising and winning the opening set.

However, Djokovic gained momentum back, with backhand exchanges, followed by brutal rallies, while he mixed his game and even saved three break points by earning some net points. He scored 16 points in a hard-fought final game to take the set and take it to the decider.

Medvedev's initial good start slowly faded away in the final set as Djokovic upped his ante further with baseline exchanges and imposing forced errors on the Russian. With a break, the Serbian reached 5-3, and despite solid resilience from Medvedev, the former closed it out for the win.

"It's very special. I'm very grateful and blessed to have this opportunity. It's one of the biggest reasons why I keep on playing. I always dreamed of having my children in the stands, with them being old enough. This is what life is all about, sharing these moments with the dear ones. My children are my greatest success, my greatest treasure. I'm just overwhelmed with emotions having them on the court today supporting me. It brings love and joy to my life," he said after the win.