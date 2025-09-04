Five WWE Superstars AJ Lee Should Face If She Returns to Smackdown
AJ Lee’s potential return to SmackDown has fans buzzing with excitement, as the former Divas Champion remains one of the most charismatic and unpredictable superstars in WWE history. Here's a look at how her re-introduction could shape up.
Seth Rollins And Becky Lynch
The most sought after event would be for AJ Lee to team up with CM Punk against WWE Champion Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch after what transpired on Clash in Paris and WWE Raw, potentially setting up one of the most talked-about feuds of the year. With tensions escalating and alliances shifting, this pairing could create unpredictable in-ring dynamics, forcing fans to question loyalties and anticipate shocking betrayals. If WWE follows through, this match might not only redefine the current championship landscape but also spark long-term storylines involving all four superstars, keeping audiences hooked for months.
Roxanne Perez
A matchup between AJ Lee and Roxanne Perez would be a dream scenario for WWE fans, blending legacy with rising talent. AJ Lee, known for her fierce in-ring style, cunning psychology, and magnetic character work, revolutionized women’s wrestling during her run. Roxanne Perez, one of the most exciting young stars on SmackDown, combines technical prowess, agility, and charisma, making her a standout of the new generation. Beyond the in-ring action, the narrative potential—AJ mentoring, testing, or even clashing ideologies with Roxanne—could lead to one of the most talked-about rivalries of the year. In a recent interview, she revealed she told AJ directly about wanting that match and urged her to return soon.
Alexa Bliss
A showdown between AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss would be a battle of wits and charisma. AJ’s rebellious, edge-of-your-seat energy perfectly complements Alexa’s cunning, manipulative persona. Both thrive in psychological storytelling, so their match could be as much about mind games and drama as about technical wrestling. Fans would get a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern WWE storytelling, and it could set the stage for a feud that excites long-time and new viewers alike. It could also shake up the relationship dynamic between the tag team champions.
Rhea Ripley
AJ Lee taking on Rhea Ripley on SmackDown would be a surprise that the WWE Universe would least expect. The matchup would pit AJ’s crafty, high-energy style and psychological ring work against Rhea’s sheer power and dominance, resulting in a clash of eras and wrestling philosophies. Fans would be drawn in not just for the in-ring action, but for the storyline potential—AJ proving that experience and strategy can challenge raw strength, while Rhea seeks to assert her supremacy over a returning legend. A title on-the-line could make things further interesting.
Kaitlyn
AJ Lee had defeated Kaitlyn to become Divas Champion, kicking off her historic 295 day reign. Kaitlyn left the company in 2014 due to her displeasure with the character and mental turmoil. Bringing her back to revive the rivalry with AJ Lee could could reignite one of the most memorable feuds in WWE history, giving fans a nostalgic yet fresh storyline. It could also provide opportunities for dramatic promos, backstage segments, and high-stakes matches that celebrate their history while elevating both superstars in the current SmackDown landscape.