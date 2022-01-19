  • Facebook
    AFCON 2021: Thomas Partey's early return gives Arsenal midfield boost; Liverpool awaits Salah and Mane

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 7:29 PM IST
    Arsenal will have Thomas Partey back soon after Ghana was ousted in the 2021 AFCON. Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to wait for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as Egypt and Senegal progress.

    In a piece of good news for Arsenal fans, the club has received a boost for its ongoing English Premier League (EPL) campaign. The Gunners can soon expect midfielder Thomas Partey back in the squad. The boost arrives on a sour note as Ghana was knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stages.

    Partey has played a vital role in Arsenal's resurgence this season in the EPL and is among quite a few players in the tournament who are missing out right now due to AFCON duties. Ghana has managed to lose a couple and draw one in its three group-stage games, leading to its ouster. While Arsenal hopes to have him back for selection soon, he will likely miss the League Cup semis against Liverpool on Thursday.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason

    On the other hand, Liverpool will not be so lucky. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are missing the action for The Reds in the EPL and the League Cup. While Salah represents Egypt, Sane is playing for Senegal, and Keita is for Guinea. Although Senegal and Guinea are through, Egypt is yet to qualify and is a firm favourite.

    Despite the three missing for Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has backed his side to step up against Arsenal. "We won at Manchester United, and Sadio didn't start. Now, both are out, and that's not cool, but it's not like: 'You have to be like him.' We have to find solutions, which we always do, not constantly talk about problems. It doesn't depend on who is playing. It is always about how you are playing. Everybody can step up. Everybody is absolutely invited to score a goal," he said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, reports Mirror.

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Proteas opt to bat; Venkatesh Iyer debuts for Men in Blue

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Marais Erasmus to become 3rd South African umpire to officiate in 100 ODIs

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, 1st ODI: Can Men in Blue take a successful first step to redemption?

    BBL 2021-22: Unmukt Chand debuts for Melbourne Renegades, becomes first Indian male to play the tournament

    Good news for Lata Mangeshkar's fans; singer starts taking solid food, but still in ICU

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

