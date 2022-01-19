AFCON 2021: Thomas Partey's early return gives Arsenal midfield boost; Liverpool awaits Salah and Mane

Arsenal will have Thomas Partey back soon after Ghana was ousted in the 2021 AFCON. Meanwhile, Liverpool will have to wait for Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as Egypt and Senegal progress.

In a piece of good news for Arsenal fans, the club has received a boost for its ongoing English Premier League (EPL) campaign. The Gunners can soon expect midfielder Thomas Partey back in the squad. The boost arrives on a sour note as Ghana was knocked out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the group stages.

Partey has played a vital role in Arsenal's resurgence this season in the EPL and is among quite a few players in the tournament who are missing out right now due to AFCON duties. Ghana has managed to lose a couple and draw one in its three group-stage games, leading to its ouster. While Arsenal hopes to have him back for selection soon, he will likely miss the League Cup semis against Liverpool on Thursday. ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason

On the other hand, Liverpool will not be so lucky. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are missing the action for The Reds in the EPL and the League Cup. While Salah represents Egypt, Sane is playing for Senegal, and Keita is for Guinea. Although Senegal and Guinea are through, Egypt is yet to qualify and is a firm favourite.