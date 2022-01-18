  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AFCON 2021: Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not be playing for Gabon in the 2021 AFCON. While rumours suggested he was sent back on disciplinary grounds, he confirmed that the reason was purely medical.

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rubbishes disciplinary rumours over exit; insists medical grounds real reason-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Cameroon, First Published Jan 18, 2022, 2:38 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Gabon will be without star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Rumours were floating around that he was sent back on disciplinary ground. However, the Arsenal striker has confirmed that the stories are baseless and that he was sent back purely for medical reasons.

    Earlier, Aubameyang had tested positive for COVID just days before the tournament got underway in Cameroon. He had reportedly partied in Dubai with friends, leading to him contracting the virus. However, before Gabon’s second game against Ghana, he was diagnosed with cardiac lesions, as he was ruled out of the entire tournament.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2021 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang suffers COVID after partying in Dubai, doubtful for Gabon

    As speculations started to do rounds that Aubameyang was ruled out on disciplinary grounds, the Gabonese took to Twitter to clarify the entire issue. “We have problems that are already complicated to solve. Then on top of that, there are rumours. In short, we have health to take care of first and foremost. I won’t go back on these false rumours, and I sincerely hope that our team will go as far as possible,” he wrote.

    Clarifying on the same, Patrice Neveu (Gabon head coach) stated that the decision was taken to conduct further tests on Aubameyang that was not possible in the tournament. “Since yesterday, the decision was taken to send them home to their club. We can’t judge it here. We can’t assess the pathology of Covid here,” he was quoted as saying by Goal.

    ALSO WATCH: AFCON 2021 - Referee blows full-time early twice; furious Tunisia protest after 0-1 loss against Mali

    “Mario must return to Nice, and Pierre returns to Arsenal. It’s a decision that we’ve made among ourselves. Losing Pierre-Emerick and Mario, it’s a lot for this team. We don’t have the squad of Nigeria or Morocco, and we know we’re in hard competition,” Neveu concluded.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2022, 2:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Nikoloz Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1

    football FIFA The Best 2021 Cristiano Ronaldo Harry Kane Gareth Bale Manuel Neuer voted for winner Robert Lewandowski

    Revealed! Ronaldo, Kane, Bale and Neuer voted for FIFA 'The Best' Men's Player of 2021 winner Lewandowski

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Men in Blue eye redemption against Proteas under KL Rahul's leadership

    FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI-ayh

    FIFA The Best 2021: Robert Lewandowski wins Best Player award; Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in World XI

    football Christian Eriksen's return to Premier League likely Brentford among clubs interested

    Christian Eriksen's return to Premier League likely; Brentford among clubs interested

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022 AAPs spoof video Next CM in the house features Bhagwat Mann Watch gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP's spoof video 'Next CM in the house' features Bhagwat Mann; Watch

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey drb

    Pornography case: Supreme Court gives interim protection to Poonam Pandey

    Republic Day 2022: Rajpath parade timings schedule highlights tableau and drone swarming

    Republic Day 2022: 8000-cap on parade audience, 21 tableaux, drone swarming over Rajpath

    Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Nikoloz Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1-ayh

    Australian Open 2022: Murray scripts epic comeback, ousts Basilashvili in 5-set thriller in Round 1

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children-dnm

    Bombay HC commutes death penalty awarded to Kolhapur sisters convicted for killing 9 children

    Recent Videos

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Amid blizzards and minus 30 degree weather, Zojila tunnel hits major milestone

    Video Icon
    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Aircraft Carrier Vikrant successfully completes third sea trial

    Video Icon
    CPM dirt protest in North Kerala

    CPI-M's 'dirt'y protest in North Kerala

    Video Icon
    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    This Kerala school has classrooms on the first floor, but no stairs to reach there

    Video Icon
    Australian Open 2022 Djokovic absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal Medvedev Zverev Tsitsipas and others

    Australian Open 2022: Djokovic's absence opens window of opportunity for Nadal, Medvedev and others

    Video Icon