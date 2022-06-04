Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adam Silver is looking at changing all-NBA teams' format

    First Published Jun 4, 2022, 2:00 AM IST

    After many recent discussions regarding the All-NBA team format, Adam Silver will be reviewing the format.

    With the NBA being as "positionless" as it ever has been, Adam Silver wants to review the format for the All-NBA teams. The Current All-NBA team format has slots for two guards, two forwards, and a center for the three all-NBA groups. The most recent controversy regarding the All-NBA team occurred a few weeks ago when the All-NBA teams were announced for the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Joel Embiid, the center who finished second in MVP voting, did not find a spot on the All-NBA first team. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who won the MVP, was on the first team as the center. Expecting this problem, the NBA had made Jokic and Embiid also eligible as forwards.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Unfortunately for Embiid, he couldn't get enough first-team votes for either position. It isn't the first time a player has been considered top two or three in the league in terms of MVP voting and hasn't finished in the first team, as centers similarly dominated the 1990s.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 Finals - Check out the vital numbers from Game 1 between Warriors and Celtics

    However, at that time, basketball wasn't nearly as positionless as it is right now. Silver wants to ensure that the best players get rewarded regardless of the competition in their positions, as that's something they cannot control. With All-NBA also holding contract incentives, it might be a time for a change.

    On the subject of positions for All-NBA voting, Silver said, "We're a league that has moved increasingly to positionless basketball. We'll discuss the players on changing the way we vote for All-NBA teams. These decisions do have a financial impact on players. It impacts incentives and player contracts, and it has deep meaning for their legacy as well. So, we will look at those things."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Get well soon sascha Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak against Nadal snt

    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    tennis French Open 2022: Finalist Nadal predicts fighter Zverev's Grand Slam future snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal into finals; predicts Zverev's Grand Slam future

    CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar creates a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice' snt

    CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti stirs a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice'

    la lakers LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire net worth krn

    LeBron James becomes the first active NBA player to become a billionaire

    football Asian Cup qualification Sunil Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games' snt

    Asian Cup qualification: Chhetri drops retirement hint; says 'playing my last games'

    Recent Stories

    tennis Get well soon sascha Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak against Nadal snt

    'Get well soon Sascha': Fans wish Zverev speedy recovery after French Open heartbreak

    tennis French Open 2022: Finalist Nadal predicts fighter Zverev's Grand Slam future snt

    French Open 2022: Nadal into finals; predicts Zverev's Grand Slam future

    Children have a close shave from being hit by super-fast train; watch - gps

    Children have a close shave from being hit by super-fast train; watch

    Cycle rickshaw moves around on its own, internet compares it with Tesla; watch - gps

    Cycle rickshaw moves around on its own, internet compares it with Tesla; watch

    CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti Chahar creates a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice' snt

    CSK star Deepak Chahar's sister Malti stirs a storm on Twitter with 'honeymoon advice'

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon