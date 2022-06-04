Adam Silver is looking at changing all-NBA teams' format

After many recent discussions regarding the All-NBA team format, Adam Silver will be reviewing the format.

With the NBA being as "positionless" as it ever has been, Adam Silver wants to review the format for the All-NBA teams. The Current All-NBA team format has slots for two guards, two forwards, and a center for the three all-NBA groups. The most recent controversy regarding the All-NBA team occurred a few weeks ago when the All-NBA teams were announced for the 2021-22 NBA regular season. Joel Embiid, the center who finished second in MVP voting, did not find a spot on the All-NBA first team. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, who won the MVP, was on the first team as the center. Expecting this problem, the NBA had made Jokic and Embiid also eligible as forwards.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

Unfortunately for Embiid, he couldn't get enough first-team votes for either position. It isn't the first time a player has been considered top two or three in the league in terms of MVP voting and hasn't finished in the first team, as centers similarly dominated the 1990s. ALSO READ: NBA 2022 Finals - Check out the vital numbers from Game 1 between Warriors and Celtics

However, at that time, basketball wasn't nearly as positionless as it is right now. Silver wants to ensure that the best players get rewarded regardless of the competition in their positions, as that's something they cannot control. With All-NBA also holding contract incentives, it might be a time for a change.