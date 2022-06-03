NBA 2022 Finals: Check out the vital numbers from Game 1 between Warriors and Celtics

Many records and statistics were made as the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Finals.

Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Finals was filled with runs and great individual displays. Let’s look at some of the accumulated statistics. Stephen Curry began the game on fire with 21 first-quarter points, including six three-pointers. Curry’s six threes set the record for the most in any quarter of an NBA Finals game.

Curry’s 21 points in the first quarter were the most in a Finals quarter since 1993.

The Biggest Story of this game was the Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback, where they came back from down 12 with a huge run. After trailing it by double digits, the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to win a game by double digits to start the fourth quarter.

The 24-point scoring margin with which Boston won the final quarter was also the fourth-highest in NBA Finals history.

The domination in the final quarter included a 17-0 run for the Celtics, which was the second-longest scoring run in NBA history.

Al Horford and Derrick White thrived in their NBA Finals debuts, scoring 20-plus points each. It included five or more threes from both, making them the first pair to do so.

Horford, who took 142 appearances before making his first finals appearance, had six threes in this game, making him the record holder for making the most number of three-pointers on Finals debit.

Jayson Tatum, who struggled to score the ball, made history through his playmaking as he broke the record for most assists in an NBA Finals debut with 13.

The Celtics also became record-holders for the most points in a Finals fourth quarter [with 40], breaking the previous record set by the 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.