    NBA 2022 Finals: Check out the vital numbers from Game 1 between Warriors and Celtics

    Many records and statistics were made as the Boston Celtics defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Finals.

    NBA 2022 Finals, national basketball association: Check out all the vital numbers from Game 1 between Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics-krn
    San Francisco, First Published Jun 3, 2022, 12:58 PM IST

    Game 1 of the NBA 2022 Finals was filled with runs and great individual displays. Let’s look at some of the accumulated statistics. Stephen Curry began the game on fire with 21 first-quarter points, including six three-pointers. Curry’s six threes set the record for the most in any quarter of an NBA Finals game.

    Curry’s 21 points in the first quarter were the most in a Finals quarter since 1993.

    ALSO READ: NBA Finals 2022, Game 1 - Boston Celtics stun Golden State Warriors with fourth-quarter comeback

    The Biggest Story of this game was the Celtics’ fourth-quarter comeback, where they came back from down 12 with a huge run. After trailing it by double digits, the Celtics became the first team in NBA history to win a game by double digits to start the fourth quarter.

    The 24-point scoring margin with which Boston won the final quarter was also the fourth-highest in NBA Finals history.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 Finals: Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown - 'We play in a city where there are no excuses'

    The domination in the final quarter included a 17-0 run for the Celtics, which was the second-longest scoring run in NBA history. 

    Al Horford and Derrick White thrived in their NBA Finals debuts, scoring 20-plus points each. It included five or more threes from both, making them the first pair to do so.

    ALSO READ: NBA announces winners of 2022 Fan Favorite Awards

    Horford, who took 142 appearances before making his first finals appearance, had six threes in this game, making him the record holder for making the most number of three-pointers on Finals debit.

    Jayson Tatum, who struggled to score the ball, made history through his playmaking as he broke the record for most assists in an NBA Finals debut with 13.

    ALSO READ: NBA 2022 FINALS - FORMER LA LAKERS FAN KLAY THOMPSON GOES UP AGAINST THE TEAM HE ROOTED AGAINST

    The Celtics also became record-holders for the most points in a Finals fourth quarter [with 40], breaking the previous record set by the 2015 Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2022, 1:01 PM IST
