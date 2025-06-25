Image Credit : Getty

There was a time when a move to Manchester United meant the pinnacle of a footballer’s career—especially for a striker. The chance to follow in the footsteps of Eric Cantona, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney, Andy Cole, and Cristiano Ronaldo was seen not just as a badge of honour but a destiny fulfilled.

But those glory days seem a world away.

Last season, United finished 15th in the Premier League—their worst league finish since their relegation in 1974. For just the second time in 35 years, they won’t be featuring in any European competition. A sobering statistic for a club that once defined English dominance.

And yet, here they are, trying to remain relevant in the summer transfer window, armed with a substantial budget but less pulling power than ever.