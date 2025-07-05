5 Wicket-Keepers Who Scored Highest Runs against India in Tests
From Andy Flower’s record-setting double century to Jamie Smith’s latest masterclass, here are the highest Test scores by wicket-keepers against India. Some knocks changed games, others made history.
Dinesh Chandimal – 162* (Galle, 2015)
Dinesh Chandimal produced one of his finest innings during the 2015 Galle Test against India. Coming in to bat at number six during Sri Lanka’s second innings, the wicketkeeper-batter took complete charge.
He hammered an unbeaten 162 off just 169 deliveries, slamming 19 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate nearing 96. His counter-punch not only helped Sri Lanka recover but also set them up for a memorable 63-run victory. Chandimal's knock rightfully earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.
Ian Smith – 173 (Auckland, 1990)
Ian Smith, the New Zealand wicketkeeper, delivered a spectacular lower-order masterclass against India in 1990 at Auckland. Walking out to bat at No. 9 with the scoreboard reading 85/6, Smith flipped the script with a whirlwind 173.
It took him just 136 balls to compile his innings, decorated with 23 boundaries and 3 sixes, at a staggering strike-rate of 127.20. Smith was instrumental in pushing New Zealand to 391, completely turning the tide of the innings with one of the most aggressive knocks ever by a wicket-keeper.
Andy Flower – 183* (Delhi, 2000)
During the first Test of Zimbabwe’s 2000 tour of India, Andy Flower showcased his class with a brilliant unbeaten 183 in the first innings at Delhi. Batting at No. 5, Flower anchored Zimbabwe’s total of 422/9 declared.
His marathon innings spanned 351 deliveries and included 24 fours and 2 sixes. Despite his heroics, the match ended in disappointment for the visitors as India went on to secure a win. Nevertheless, it was a quality display against the Indian bowling attack.
Jamie Smith – 184* (Ongoing Test, 2025)
England’s Jamie Smith announced himself on the big stage with a stunning unbeaten 184 against India in the ongoing Test. Walking in at 84/5, Smith launched a brilliant rescue act that saw England finish with 407.
Batting at No. 7, he remained not out after facing 207 deliveries, smashing 21 boundaries and 4 sixes. His clean strokeplay and calm under pressure helped him leapfrog Andy Flower’s 183* and earn the second spot on this elite list.
Andy Flower – 232* (Nagpur, 2000)
Topping the list is Andy Flower once again, with a career-best 232* in the second Test at Nagpur during the same 2000 series. This time, the knock came in the second innings, as he rescued Zimbabwe from a tight corner and took them to safety.
Facing 444 balls, Flower hit 30 fours and 2 sixes in a supreme display of temperament and technique. The match ended in a draw, but Flower’s historic double century remains the highest ever by a wicket-keeper against India in Test cricket.