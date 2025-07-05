Image Credit : Getty

Dinesh Chandimal produced one of his finest innings during the 2015 Galle Test against India. Coming in to bat at number six during Sri Lanka’s second innings, the wicketkeeper-batter took complete charge.

He hammered an unbeaten 162 off just 169 deliveries, slamming 19 fours and 4 sixes at a strike-rate nearing 96. His counter-punch not only helped Sri Lanka recover but also set them up for a memorable 63-run victory. Chandimal's knock rightfully earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.