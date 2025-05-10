5 Coaches Phoenix Suns Could Target From NBA Playoff Teams
The Phoenix Suns are entering another pivotal offseason. Here are five names for head coach position worth serious consideration.
1. Jerry Stackhouse – Golden State Warriors (Assistant, Former Vanderbilt HC)
Though not currently on the Warriors’ bench, Stackhouse is closely tied to NBA culture and coaching circuits. He brings a unique mix: a respected 18-year NBA career, G-League coaching experience, and time as Vanderbilt’s head coach.
His leadership style resonates with modern players, and his focus on toughness and accountability aligns with the tone Mat Ishbia is reportedly seeking. Hiring Stackhouse would be a bold move as he has the gravitas and composure to command a veteran locker room like Phoenix’s.
2. Micah Nori – Minnesota Timberwolves (Lead Assistant)
Micah Nori is one of the brains behind the Timberwolves’ resurgence. While Chris Finch gets the spotlight, Nori’s fingerprints are all over Minnesota’s elite defense and team culture. He’s been coaching in the NBA for two decades, serving under Rick Carlisle, Dwane Casey, and now Finch.
Nori would bring structure, a no-fluff attitude, and deep familiarity with building team identity, all of which the Suns sorely need after the Frank Vogel experiment.
3. Dave Bliss – Oklahoma City Thunder (Assistant Coach)
Bliss has quietly become a key piece of OKC’s rapid rise. Known for his strong analytical mind and talent development chops, Bliss played a vital role in shaping stars like Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey. He’s spent years under Sam Presti’s influence and helped shape one of the smartest systems in basketball today.
He may not be flashy, but if Phoenix wants a culture-builder who can connect with younger players (like Grayson Allen, Nassir Little), Bliss could be a better hire with long-term upside.
4. Sam Cassell – Boston Celtics (Assistant Coach)
Cassell has done it all, played 15 seasons, won titles, and now has over 15 years of assistant coaching experience, including under Doc Rivers and Joe Mazzulla. He’s known for mentoring guards (helped develop John Wall and Tyrese Maxey) and brings instant credibility.
If the Suns want someone who commands respect while pushing a more physical, aggressive identity, Cassell is their man. He can bring toughness without alienating stars.
5. Johnnie Bryant – Cleveland Cavaliers (Associate HC)
Bryant might be the most intriguing name. He’s coached in elite systems with the Jazz, Knicks, and now Cavs. He has been praised for his innovation and player relationships. Most notably, he helped develop Donovan Mitchell who is a close friend of Devin Booker and maintained strong relationships with guards in every stop.
That potential synergy with Booker could be key. Bryant could unlock Phoenix’s offense while offering the type of adaptable leadership this roster needs.