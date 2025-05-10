Image Credit : Getty

Though not currently on the Warriors’ bench, Stackhouse is closely tied to NBA culture and coaching circuits. He brings a unique mix: a respected 18-year NBA career, G-League coaching experience, and time as Vanderbilt’s head coach.

His leadership style resonates with modern players, and his focus on toughness and accountability aligns with the tone Mat Ishbia is reportedly seeking. Hiring Stackhouse would be a bold move as he has the gravitas and composure to command a veteran locker room like Phoenix’s.