5 Rookies Dominating 2025 NBA Summer League and Making Headlines Early
The NBA Summer League has already given fans a look at the next wave of stars. These five rookies are already turning heads with big performances and breakout moments.
Cooper Flagg Proves He’s No Hype Job
Despite playing only two games before being shut down, Cooper Flagg made it count. His first game was decent, but his second outing, where he dropped 31 points was a full-on showcase of why Dallas might have landed a future franchise cornerstone.
Flagg’s all-around feel, defense, and impact on both ends stood out immediately. For someone who entered with enormous expectations, he looked comfortable fast.
Tre Johnson’s Shooting Stuns Everyone
Tre Johnson was known as a pure scorer coming out of Texas, but his start with the Wizards has exceeded expectations. Two games in, and he's giving defenses a run, averaging 19.5 points on an excellent 58% shooting clip.
It’s not just about numbers either, Johnson looks confident and explosive, already looking like a future offensive centerpiece for Washington.
Nique Clifford’s Well-Rounded Game Stands Out
Taken 24th overall, Clifford wasn’t viewed as a top rookie prospect, but he’s flipping that narrative fast. He’s been one of the most productive players in Vegas, posting 18.5 points per game while shooting 58%, and doing a little bit of everything.
This includes 6.5 boards and 5 assists a night. Experience may have played a role, but Clifford looks like someone who should’ve gone way higher.
Liam McNeeley Silences Doubters in Las Vegas
Liam McNeeley didn’t grab many headlines in college due to a limited role, but he's making up for that now. His 22-12-6 stat line in Game 1 was a warning shot, and he followed it up with another solid showing.
The Hornets didn’t expect him to shine with Knueppel on the roster, but McNeeley’s feel, movement, and versatility have made him impossible to ignore.
Jase Richardson Might Be the Steal of the Draft
Slipping to No. 25 due to size concerns, Richardson is showing why Orlando took the chance. He’s been ultra-efficient and under control, with 16.5 points on 56% shooting through two games.
All of this, while bringing the same feel he showed at Michigan State. Quietly, he’s putting together one of the cleanest starts to Summer League among any rookie guard.